Christina Applegate’s joke on MS falls flat with audience during awkward Jimmy Kimmel moment

Applegate discusses her MS battle and other struggles in an interview with Jimmy Kimmel but a joke she made didn't resonate well with fans

Christina Applegate's life changed completely after she was diagnosed with MS (Multiple sclerosis). She has openly shared her struggles, including the heartbreaking moment she first noticed symptoms. Despite her struggles, Applegate maintains her sense of humor, as seen in her March 2024 interview with Jimmy Kimmel. Here are key moments from their conversation, including an awkward audience reaction.

During the interview, Applegate talked about how humor helps her deal with her condition. She said, "I was thinking wouldn't it be funny if I came out and I did a somersault like Willy Wonka? And then I was like 'ta-da,' you'd be 'What a bitch. She is such a liar.' I'm not. I literally am disabled." Kimmel acknowledged her dark humor, saying, "I've learned from our text exchanges that you have a very sick sense of humor." Applegate responded, "It's how I live. It's how I keep myself OK." At one point, Applegate made a sarcastic joke about MS, but the audience's reaction was unexpectedly muted. She said, "I mean, it sucks. I'm not going to lie. And I think anyone who has MS isn't going to be like, 'This is the best thing that ever happened to me.'"

She continued, "It really isn't. Because that would make you have a really crappy life if that's the best thing, the best thing that ever happened to you is something like this." When the audience stayed silent, she told them, "That was a joke. You guys don't get me." Kimmel stepped in to defend the audience, saying it was probably shocking for them to see her in a different state and using a cane. Despite the small awkward moment, the interview moved forward smoothly, as reported by The Things. In another interview with People Magazine, Applegate opened up about how MS has affected her role as a mother. She shared that she can’t be the same mom she used to be, and it has been difficult for both her and her daughter.

“She’s had to see the loss of her mom, in the way that I was a mom with her. Dancing with her every day. Picking her up from school every day. Working at her school, working in the library. Being present out of the house, out of my bed. She doesn’t see those things anymore. This is a loss for her as well. And we’re both learning as we’re going along.” Not being able to help her daughter the way she used to is heartbreaking for her. “She’ll come in the room, and if she sees that I’m lying down on my side, she knows that she can’t ask me to do anything. And that breaks me, breaks me. Because I love doing stuff for my kid. I love making her food. I love bringing it to her. I love all of it, and I just can’t sometimes. But I try. I try," she said on her podcast.

Christina Applegate speaks onstage during the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Credit Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Kevin Winter)

Despite her challenges, Applegate continues to share her journey with humor in interviews. Her interaction with Kimmel was posted on YouTube, and it has already received hundreds of comments. Many fans praised her strength and humor. One person wrote, "So great to see Christina here, I’m glad she hasn’t lost her fighting spirit and sense of humor. ‘Dead To Me’ is one of the best shows ever!" Another commented, "Still beautiful and funny after all these years. Nothing is healthier than being able to laugh at ourselves no matter what life throws at us. Glad to see her tonight."