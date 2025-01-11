'Chrisley Knows Best' fans are weirded out by how Grayson Chrisley’s legs look: "Do you have..."

'Chrisley Knows Best' star Grayson Chrisley’s vacation photos have raised eyebrows, with curious fans wondering what happened to his legs

'Chrisley Knows Best' alum Grayson Chrisley is back in the spotlight, and this time it's due to some puzzling photos! Over the past few years, fans have seen the 18-year-old reality star looking sharp in stylish pantsuits and sporting some trendy workout gear. But his latest pictures have caught everyone's attention for a much stranger reason.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Savannah Faith Chrisley (@savannahchrisley)

Not long ago, Grayson and his siblings decided to take a family trip for the Holidays after his older sister, Savannah Chrisley, decided to take them for a vacation. The siblings were joined by Savannah's boyfriend, Robert Shriver, and his family members. Soon after, Grayson shared a series of snaps from the trip on his Instagram page. “I used to say I live my life a quarter mile at a time. And I think that’s why we were brothers. Because you did too” - Vin Diesel," he captioned the post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Grayson Chrisley (@graysonchrisley)

In the first picture, Grayson is seen sitting on the top of a car alongside his pals Chris Gardner and Graison Covington. The remaining carousel of snaps showed Grayson posing with friends. However, what caught eagle-eyed fans' attention was Grayson's legs. In the pictures shared on his Instagram feed, Grayson's legs appeared dark in comparison to the rest of his body. All of his friends wore sweatpants, meanwhile, Grayson donned a pair of red shorts which put his legs on display. In the blink of an eye, Grayson's post went viral on social media. Shortly after, many fans were left shocked by Grayson's legs and couldn't help but share their reactions in the comments section.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Grayson Chrisley (@graysonchrisley)

One social media user wrote, "Ok, I know it's his business if he just wants his legs dark, but you can't say he got the tan from the Bahamas when his face, neck, and hands are white. But I remember teenagers back in the day when they would take on dares, so this could be an inside joke with his friends." Another curious fan asked, "Why do your legs look so dark??" A user went on to say, "Ok.... but why tf your legs so dark? We're you competing?" Followed by a fourth user who commented, "Why are your legs so dark!" A fifth fan inquired, "Do you have stockings on??" One comment read, "Grayson whose legs did you steal LOL." Another said, "Someone forgot leg day lol…I could karate chop this things LOL."

On the other hand, some followers claimed that Grayson's legs were tanned since he just returned from his trip to the Bahamas. A big fan of the TLC star tried to defend him in the comments by writing, "He just returned from the Bahamas." A user quipped, "I’m sure he is tan from visiting the beach 🏖️ frequently." Another user jokingly said, "That tan is not tanning." As of now, Grayson has yet to comment on the controversy surrounding the color of his legs.