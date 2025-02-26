Chilling letters claim Michael Jackson predicted his own 'murder' weeks before death: "I'm scared..."

"He would drop hints about people being out to get him," Paris Jackson said about her father Michael Jackson's death.

On June 29, 2009, Michael Jackson passed away in Los Angeles, California, after cardiac arrest at the age of 50. His death was declared a homicide and attributed to a deadly mix of anesthetic propofol and sedatives. However, weeks before his tragic death, the King of Pop foresaw his death, and in a chilling sequence of events, Jackson wrote 13 letters to his closest friend alerting him to a threat to his life, "They are trying to murder me" and "I am scared about my life", he wrote.

The alleged letters came to light when Michael Jacobshagen gave an exclusive interview to Australian journalist Daphne Barak for the TV show 'Sunday Night'. "He was in emotional meltdown saying 'they are going to murder me'." Jacobshagen further claimed that a scared Jackson once requested him to fly from Germany to be by his side, they spent three days together in Las Vegas when the latter handed out the shocking letters. It was speculated that the 'Thriller' hitmaker was referring to his concert organizers AEG as 'they' in the letters. Right before his death Jackson was preparing for his comeback tour and had been extremely stressed about it.

Michael Jackson performs on stage during the 2006 World Music Awards at Earls Court on November 15, 2006, in London. (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Dave Hogan)

Jacobshagen also asserted that his friend had been taking sedatives for over ten years to cure his insomnia. Just weeks after meeting his friend Jackson was found dead at his residence. As per the Los Angeles Times, authorities later arrested Conrad Murray, Jackson's personal physician for administering the pop icon with a high dosage of sedatives. The 'Bille Jean' singer's former physician Dr. Allan Metzger testified in court that two months before his passing, Jackson was frantically looking for drugs to assist him fall asleep. In 2017, Paris Jackson alleged that her late father was 'murdered' during an exclusive interview with Rolling Stone.

Confirming what Jacobshagen earlier said, Paris revealed, "He would drop hints about people being out to get him," she disclosed. "And at some point, he was like, 'They're gonna kill me one day.'" The then 18-year-old called her father's death a 'setup,' when interviewer Brian Hiatt asked if she believed that there had been a conspiracy against the 'Heal the World' singer to kill him, she replied: "Absolutely". She continued, "Because it's obvious. All arrows point to that. It sounds like a total conspiracy theory... but all real fans and everybody in the family knows it. It was a setup." The teenager without naming any potential suspects acknowledged that "a lot of people" wanted to eliminate her father and that she was trying to seek justice.

According to The Telegraph, even on his deathbed, Jackson was begging his physician for sedatives, his alleged last word was "milk" – a nickname for propofol. Murray later testified in court the exact last words, “I’d like to have some milk. Please, please give me some milk so that I can sleep, because I know that this is all that really works for me,” Jackson said. The convicted doctor also revealed that the 'Beat It' singer was worried that his concert would be canceled if he didn't perform well due to the lack of sleep.