Charlize Theron tells Ellen she won't date one A-lister because he is literally like 'her brother'

Ellen DeGeneres tried to play matchmaker for Charlize Theron, but things took a turn when a 'Black Panther' star was brought into the mix

'Mad Max: Fury Road' actress Charlize Theron is spilling the beans on her dating life! While appearing in a 2019 episode of 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show', Theron got pretty uncomfortable when the veteran talk show host Ellen DeGeneres pushed her to date a high-profile celebrity. During the dating game segment titled 'Who'd You Rather', DeGeneres along with Margot Robbie and Nicole Kidman showed Theron some photographs of renowned celebrities and asked her whether she would like to date them in real life. DeGeneres started by displaying photos of stars like Drake, The Weeknd, and Milo Ventimiglia. However, things took a turn when DeGeneres put up a picture of Trevor Noah on the screen.

However, the South African-American actress immediately rejected the idea of dating the famed stand-up comedian, seeing him as more of a brother. Theron said, “He’s my brother. This is going to get awkward.” DeGeneres made things more interesting by adding Michael B Jordan to the mix. As per Fandom Wire, an impressed Theron quipped, “I think we’re not going to be able to top Michael [B. Jordan].”

Later on in the episode, DeGeneres even jokingly proposed the former One Direction member Harry Styles as a potential suitor for Theron. DeGeneres jokingly suggested that Styles might be into older women, and Kidman agreed, saying they could be a good match. According to Animated Times, Theron replied by saying, "I could literally be his mother.” Clearly, Theron played the cringeworthy game like a true sport and dealt with the awkwardness with her great sense of humor.

When we talk about Theron's dating life, she has a long list of ex-lovers, including Sean Penn, Stuart Townsend, and Craig Bierko. In the 90s, Theron dated Bierko. Following her split from Bierko, Theron was in a relationship with the 'Third Eye Blind' singer Stephan Jenkins until 2001. Then, Theron got into a serious relationship with Townsend but they called it quits after a decade together. Shortly after, Theron went on to date Penn from 2013 to 2015.

Theron may have been unlucky in love but that didn't stop her from fulfilling her lifelong dream of becoming a mother. Theron adopted her first daughter Jackson in 2012, followed by her second daughter August in 2015. During an episode of 'The Drew Barrymore Show' which was released in September 2020, Theron stated that her main priority has been raising her two girls. "Once I had my children, it's not that it replaces something, or that it makes you less interested in something else. I'm still firing on all cylinders. I just think your priorities are in a place that is of high demand; it's a lot of work to be a parent. Part of that is at the end of the day I get to bed and I think, 'Oh my God, I wouldn't want this day to be any different,'" Theron said on the episode.

While having a heartfelt conversation with Drew Barrymore, the 'Atomic Blonde' star revealed that she was "open to new relationships." In addition to this, Theron also mentioned that any man looking to date her has to "come with a lot of game." As per People magazine, Theron explained, "Not the kind of game that we think of. The kind of game that's like, 'My life is really good, so you better be able to bring that and maybe better,' because I just won't accept anything less."