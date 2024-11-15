Chalkless on 'Shark Tank': Athletes in every field are going to be thrilled by this new product

Chalkless is safe to use and can be removed quickly with soap and water.

Many sportsmen and sportspeople have trouble maintaining a solid grasp on specific sports equipment, including weightlifting equipment. David Greg Pope and James Pidhurney have developed a successful solution to address this problem, Chalkless, which they proudly presented to the Shark panel on the fifth episode of ABC's 'Shark Tank' Season 16.

The two presented their startup brand and discussed the potential for investment in their company in the hopes of gaining the support of at least one Shark.

David Greg Pope and James Pidhurney to pitch their company, Chalkless in 'Shark Tank' Season 16 Episode 5 (ABC/@christopherwillard)

What is Chalkless?

In contrast to conventional chalk or powder-based treatments, this revolutionary product's granular composition helps absorb gland oil and acts as a moisture-resistant layer, providing a long-lasting grip. It is incredibly simple to use and often comes in a shaker container.

Simply massage your palms together, sprinkle half a teaspoon of Chalkless over completely dry hands, then coat your fingers and wrists with the product.

Similarly, the removal procedure is quite simple and only requires soap and water. Even though your hands can have a coating of the sticky substance, it will disappear as soon as your body starts to create moisture and oils.

Chalkless uses silica silylate to its advantage (Instagram/@chalklessgrip)

Who are the founders of Chalkless?

James, a coatings engineer, and Greg, a chemical engineer, came up with the concept for Chalkless during the COVID-19 outbreak from their own perspectives. To develop Chalkless, the team spent a few years testing and improving.

When they gave the completed product to their pals for various activities, including tennis, golf, and weightlifting, everyone was astounded by how successful it was. Chalkless Grip was established in early 2023 as a result.

David Greg Pope and James Pidhurney are the founders of Chalkless (ABC/@christopherwillard)

What is the cost and how to buy Chalkless?

The flagship item, the small and portable Chalkless bottle (8 g), retails for $24.99. You may get the 75-gram bulk pack, which retails for $84.99 and comes in a resealable bag if you're already a fan and want a larger package.

You may check out the Chalkless Dispensers, which cost $389.99, and dispense the same quantity of Chalkless through an outlet when you pull the tab till you hear a click, for an equitable distribution without any extra wastage of the product.

Using the dispenser to get 400 metered applications from the bulk bag is advised. Additionally, the business sells a dispenser stand for $100. You receive a Chalkless Dispenser device and two bulk packets as part of the Dispenser Bundle when you pay $459.99.

You can get a bottle of Chalkless via their official website or through retailers like RogueFitness, GolfBox, and Amazon.

Chalkless' novel formulation is half oleophilic, part hydrophobic (Instagram/@chalklessgrip)

Where is Chalkless now?

As of this writing, Chalkless is progressively sweeping the sports industry. Among many others, athletes from the Professional Golfers' Association of America, the United States Tennis Association, the National Basketball Association, the National Football League, the Player Progression Academy, and CrossFit have benefited greatly from the revolutionary grip enhancer.

The team presented the advantages of the product to a number of other golf fans during their March 2024 visit to the PGA Show 2024.

In the same month, they also went to the Massachusetts Secondary Schools Athletic Directors Association (MSSADA) Conference. Following a feature on Wingding MEDIA's The Golf Director channel, they shared the Chalkless experience with many people at the IHRSA 2024 Convention & Trade Show in Los Angeles in April!

At the CSCCa National Conference in May in Fort Worth, Texas, the firm surprised everyone with remarkable results following the AbMat Strength Test, demonstrating the importance of its product. They also had a stand at the Sorinex Summerstrong event in Lexington, South Carolina, that same month.

Chalkless improves grip in two different ways (Instagram/@chalklessgrip)

Who will steal the deal?

Lori Greiner and Kevin O'Leary could get into a shark fight over this deal.

Lori Greiner and Kevin O'Leary might make an offer to Chalkless in 'Shark Tank' Season 16, episode 5 (ABC/@christopherwillard)

'Shark Tank' Season 16, Episode 5, airs on ABC on Friday, 15 November 2024, at 8 pm ET. Catch the latest episode featuring products like Chalkless, Chompshop, Y'all, and Creator Camp. For those who miss the episode, it will be available on demand the following day and on Hulu. Additionally, viewers can explore past seasons and episodes on Amazon Prime Video and iTunes.