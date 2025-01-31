Carrie Underwood’s time on 'American Idol' could be causing trouble in her marriage — here's why

Following her controversial performance at President Donald Trump's inauguration, Carrie Underwood came under intense scrutiny. And now there's more trouble brewing for the Grammy winner; this time on the family front. While her much-celebrated addition to 'American Idol' grabbed major headlines, it also made way for marital woes.

Carrie Underwood with her husband, Mike Fisher, and their son, Isaiah Michael Fisher attend the ceremony honoring Carrie Underwood with a Star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame held on September 20, 2018, in Hollywood, California. (Image Source: FilmMagic | Photo by Michael Tran)

Underwood and her husband Mike Fisher's romance began in 2008 after meeting through a mutual connection, as per Elle. The duo faced significant challenges of living in different countries whilst managing their careers but overcame that. Their long-distance relationship led to an engagement in 2009 and then a wedding in 2010. The two are today parents to sons Jacob and Isaiah.

At 41, Underwood is now gearing up for one of the busiest periods of her career, where she will juggle her Las Vegas residency and 'American Idol' judge duties. Her residency has performances scheduled throughout August and October, as per The Things. With such a demanding schedule, Underwood will obviously be spending more time away from home, which could inevitably impact her family life. While her husband, Fisher, and their two young sons are used to her balancing work and family, the new role introduces even greater challenges.

Unlike her Vegas residency, which allowed her to return home frequently, 'American Idol' will require her to travel across the country. Once the live shows kick off, Underwood will be spending extended periods in Los Angeles, far from the peaceful 400-acre farm in Tennessee where she lives with her family. This major shift in her routine could further strain her marriage.

While their love story is nothing less than a fairytale, this is not the first time the couple has got the rumor mill running. It was earlier reported that the main cause of strain in their marriage was Underwood's decision to extend her 'Reflection' Las Vegas residency into 2024, as per OK! Magazine. An insider at the time explained, "Mike is not happy Carrie extended her residency. He's very traditional, and while he loves that Carrie has a career, he believes her role as a wife and a mother should be a priority. Mike just wants Carrie to come home."

At that time, reports also suggested that Underwood was enjoying her extended time in Las Vegas, with an insider sharing, "She loves her family, but she also enjoys getting some alone time. She's made friends in Las Vegas and has a whole other life there." Meanwhile, speaking of Fisher, the source said, "He didn't sign up to be the full-time parent, and he’s annoyed she’s missed family events." However, despite the tension, their marriage wasn't on the verge of collapse. The insider acknowledged that while this is "definitely a bump in the road," the couple has faced challenges before, and "they'll get through this."