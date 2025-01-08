Carrie Underwood's 'American Idol' salary is surprisingly a lot lower than what Katy Perry earned

Underwood signed a one-year contract with ABC Network and is not obliged to return to the reality show.

American Idol season 22 ended in May 2024 and will soon return on ABC with a new judge. The new season is anticipated to premiere on March 9, this year. Season 4 winner Carrie Underwood has replaced Katy Perry. However, as per reports, the network is saving big bucks by bringing in the country music icon. As per The Sun, Underwood's paycheck is estimated between $10-12 million, whereas Perry took a whopping $25 million per season. “For her first year, Carrie is making substantially less than Katy,” a source informed.

Katy Perry earned $185 million during 7 years as a judge on “American Idol”. pic.twitter.com/RPuK2Dsf2z — KATY PERRY STATS (@statsperry) May 19, 2024

“Carrie's salary is...less than half of what Katy was getting," the source disclosed about the Before He Cheats hitmaker's one-year contract. “Depending on Carrie's performance and how she is responded to by the viewers, there is room to boost that number up if she were to return next year.” The source added that the network might renew Underwood's deal if “everything continues to go how it’s been.” Another insider claimed that ABC has been overjoyed to have the idol winner back on its sets.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by American Idol (@americanidol)

“It’s actually it’s like a ray of sunshine after a chaotic and stormy few years with some of the on-camera talent,” the insider said. “To put it bluntly, everyone in the crew, the studio suits, all the producers - really everyone is much happier and more comfortable now with Carrie on the panel. Even with Luke and Lionel, it got better but it never quite felt right. Carrie is very professional and a natural," the insider added. According to Life & Style magazine, Underwood, however, wasn't the first choice to replace Perry. The network wanted Miley Cyrus to take up the job. However, the producers later chose the Cowboy Casanova singer given her asking fee.

Carrie Underwood at FOX's 'American Idol' Finale For The Farewell Season at Dolby Theatre on April 7, 2016 in Hollywood, California. (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Gregg DeGuire)

“Another one of Carrie’s strengths is her humility, and Carrie did not need to be offered a Katy-sized salary to come back into the franchise,” a source revealed. “Ego is not what drives her and she isn’t a greedy person. And culturally she is a better fit with the show, the producers, and ABC thanks to her middle-America appeal,” the source added.

🚨BREAKING: Carrie Underwood is paid ONE MILLION DOLLARS EACH WEEK to do the Sunday Night Football theme song.



She films all of it in one day & got paid 18 million dollars for that, per reports. pic.twitter.com/gh3J9rSzNw — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) October 10, 2024

Underwood has a net worth of $120 million. As reported by Parade, the Grammy winner makes around $12 million a year. In 2024, she made a colossal $18 million for the Sunday Night Football theme song. She got paid one million per week for the track. In 2014 the country music queen earned $500,000 per concert, and in 2019 her Cry Pretty Tour made $50 million. She also earns sizeable revenue from her activewear brand, Calia. The famed artist started the business in 2015 and left it in 2021. “I am so proud of everything we’ve created and built, and look forward to seeing where Calia goes from here! I’m excited about all the future has to bring,” she said while leaving.