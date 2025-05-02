Carrie Underwood’s ‘American Idol’ reunion was iconic, but it was her surprise that had us screaming

‘American Idol’ Season 23 had a surprising reunion, and Carrie Underwood went all in (Mustang included)

'American Idol' Season 23 recently celebrated its ‘Iconic Idol Moments’ with a major throwback — Carrie Underwood stunned in her original 2005 winning dress! The nostalgia didn’t stop there, as the segment also surprisingly featured several familiar faces from Season 4 who returned for a star-studded reunion, including Vonzell Solomon, Anthony Fedorov, Constantine Maroulis, Mikalah Gordon, and Lindsey Cardinale, as per TVInsider. Underwood was thrilled to reconnect with her fellow idol mates and posted an adorable snap on Instagram with the caption, "Loved reuniting with some of the @americanidol class of 2005 last night!"

Host Ryan Seacrest posted an interesting reel re-introducing the four as the "yearbook challenge", "Class of 2005 Reunion," he captioned the short clip showcasing the Solomon, Fedorov, Maroulis, and Gordon in their throwback idol avatar vs now. Meanwhile, Underwood also reunited with runner-up Bo Bice, as well. She teased him with a throwback clip of them winning identical Ford Mustang convertibles, "Bo Bice, don’t play nice! Can I have my car back?" she captioned the short, hilarious clip. In the video, the duo can be seen excited on stage while receiving their respective ride keys from Seacrest in 2005.

The clip then switched back to the present with Underwood sharing her ride with fellow judges Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie, and Seacrest. "So, guys, we are in the exact car that I won 20 years ago," she nostalgically revealed as the rest of the group lauded the mint condition of the Ford. Bryan then set off the CD player, which surprisingly played Bice's hit track 'Inside Your Heaven'.

Ryan Seacrest, host 'American Idol' Season 4 - Top 2 Finalists, Bo Bice, 29, from Helena, Alabama, and Carrie Underwood, 21, from Checotah, Oklahoma (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Ray Mickshaw)

"We both released Inside Your Heaven as a single. Why is Bo's version in my car?" the country queen asked, astonished. In the next instance, Bice came into the picture driving the identical car with his signature long hair, wearing a grey t-shirt, black pants, and black shoes. "Sing it, girl! I got you, Carrie, yeah!" he said while the camera panned onto the license plate reading, 'S4Winner,' which meant he swapped Underwood's car at some point, as per the Daily Mail.

Bice has been active in the music scene despite his ongoing health issues, as per TVInsider. He was touring across the United States and other countries with the band 'Band, Sweat & Tears' from 2013 to 2018. In 2010, he released an album titled '3'. Bice also challenged himself by taking up acting jobs, he recently starred in Rock of Ages, a Florida-based musical. Calling himself "Semi-retired", he was hospitalized during his idol days with severe stomach issues.

“Bo has successfully undergone an emergency medical procedure that was urgently needed to save his life,” his website issued a message at the time. “Bo had a blockage in his intestines that required immediate surgery. After the successful surgery, it is critical that Bo rests for a minimum of six weeks. He will be returning to his home soon to do so.” Currently, Biceis, who continues to produce music at his own pace due to his ongoing health conditions, is married to Caroline Fisher and has four children.