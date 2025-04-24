Carrie Underwood confesses she still gets anxious hearing the ‘American Idol’ theme song: 'Flash of fear...'

"I get like this flash of fear in my heart, like nervousness, because it's the same! PTSD," Carrie Underwood shared.

Carrie Underwood is shedding light on her return to 'American Idol' and its impact on her mental health! This time, Underwood, who emerged as the winner of 'American Idol' Season 4, is on the other side of the table, which means she is no longer a contestant but instead a judge alongside Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan. During a recent episode of the ABC singing competition, Underwood revealed that there is one particular element of the show that still gives her anxiety and PTSD. In an Instagram video that Underwood uploaded during a commercial break, Underwood admitted that the theme song of the show gives her anxiety.

"The Idol theme song gives me anxiety. For real! #CUonIDOL for tonight’s Top 14 reveal!" Underwood wrote in the caption of the post. In the video shared, the 'If I Didn't Love You' hitmaker can be seen joking around at the judging table. "For the record, the American Idol 'da da da da da da da da Baaa-errr,' the music, it like gives me anxiety. I get like this flash of fear in my heart, like nervousness, because it's the same! PTSD," Underwood playfully said in the video at that time.

Keeping all jokes aside, Underwood is having a great time being a judge on 'American Idol.' During an interview with ET Online, Underwood candidly spoke about her experience on the beloved singing show. "It's a lot of fun. More than anything, I love to just, like, be a fan. I love sitting out in the audience, and there's a song I know, and everybody's having fun with it; it's fun for me! I'm having a blast," Underwood shared.

Along with this, the former 'American Idol' winner also mentioned that sometimes it's pretty hard for her to make decisions on the show, like sending six of the Top 20 home — America voted on the Top 10. At that point, Underwood and her fellow judges, Bryan and Richie, had to pick four wildcard spots and sent six contestants home. "It was one of those things where we try to think of what people want to see; the talent is insane, and somebody's gotta be voted off. I don't take it lightly that we have people's futures in our hands, and I really would like just America to vote. I don't want to be put in that position again, so it's up to you guys. You have to vote for your favorites," Underwood explained.

For those unaware, let us share with you that Underwood returned as a judge on 'American Idol' Season 23 as Katy Perry's replacement, who quit the show in 2024. While appearing on an episode of 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!', Perry stated that she left the show as she wanted to focus on her other projects, including making new music for her fans. As per People magazine, Perry said, “I’ve been in the studio for a while, so [Richie and Bryan] figured something is coming. I love the show so much, but I want to go and see the world and maybe bring new music.” Eventually, Perry dropped her seventh studio album, '143,' in September 2024.