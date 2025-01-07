Cameron Diaz is returning to Hollywood with a new Netflix movie—and the teaser looks incredible

After nearly a decade away from the spotlight, Cameron Diaz is making her much-anticipated return to Hollywood with the action-packed Netflix film Back in Action, premiering on January 17. Fans of Diaz are head over heels to see her back on screen. Diaz’s decision to step away from acting in 2014 shocked many, but now her comeback feels like a triumphant full-circle moment.

In the movie, Diaz stars alongside Jamie Foxx, playing former CIA agents whose secret identities are exposed, pulling them back into the high-stakes world of espionage. The film directed by Seth Gordon, also features an impressive cast, including Andrew Scott, Kyle Chandler, Jamie Demetriou, and Glenn Close. Reflecting on her role, Diaz shared, “We’re on a mission, and we take this opportunity where people might think we’re dead, to disappear off the face of the planet and start a new life and raise our family,” as reported by Irish Star.

As per Deadline, the film marks Diaz’s third collaboration with Foxx, following Any Given Sunday and Annie— her last film before stepping away from acting. Diaz’s decision to retire from acting in 2018 was rooted in a desire to focus on her personal life after two decades of intense work. In an interview, she remarked, “For me, it was just something I had to do...to reclaim my own life. And I just really didn’t care about anything else…no one’s anything could change my mind about my decision to take care of myself and build the life that I really wanted to have. So, I think it really comes to: What are you passionate about? For me, it was to build my family.”

During her hiatus, she married Benji Madden, guitarist for Good Charlotte, and they welcomed two children, Raddix and Cardinal. During the break, Diaz didn't stay idle but wrote health books. In a 2021 interview, she asserted, “[I] looked around and [saw] there were so many parts of my life that I wasn’t touching. It wasn’t about disliking the industry; It was about shifting priorities.”

Diaz’s return to acting wasn’t sudden but evolved over time. She shared, “[Benji] was just like, ‘You’ve been supporting us and building the family’…It’s time for us to support you and let Mommy ascend and do her thing.’” Reuniting with Foxx also played a prominent role. She wrote, “Only you could get me back in action,” in a 2022 Instagram post announcing the project. The familiarity of working with a trusted co-star helped her ease back into the craft she once loved. While fans are thrilled about Back in Action and her upcoming projects, including Shrek 5 and Jonah Hill’s Outcome, Diaz is clear about her priorities: “I’m not defining anything…I’m open to whatever makes sense for me and my family.”