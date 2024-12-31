Bruce Willis' iconic role in 'Die Hard' was offered to an iconic singer first and not many know about it

Before Harrison Ford, Sylvester Stallone, and Clint Eastwood passed on the part, the studio had someone else entirely in mind

When you think of 'Die Hard', Bruce Willis springs immediately to mind as the wisecracking, relentless John McClane. But what if we told you that Willis wasn't even close to being the first choice for the role? Before Hollywood heavyweights like Harrison Ford, Sylvester Stallone, and Clint Eastwood passed on the part, the studio had someone else entirely in mind. And that someone was none other than the legendary crooner, Frank Sinatra.

Frank Sinatra, famous for his silky-smooth voice in hits like 'My Way' and 'Fly Me to the Moon' - was once offered the role of John McClane. The story dates back to 1968 when Sinatra starred in 'The Detective,' a gritty crime drama based on a novel by Roderick Thorp. The sequel to that book, 'Nothing Lasts Forever', later inspired 'Die Hard'.

Sinatra's contract with 20th Century Fox stipulated that he would be offered any sequels to 'The Detective'. So, when the studio started developing 'Die Hard' in the late 1980s, it had no choice but to extend the offer to Sinatra — even though he was 70 years old.

While Sinatra was a Hollywood veteran who had starred in 'Ocean's 11' and 'From Here to Eternity,' the idea of him playing a wisecracking action hero fighting terrorists just didn't seem to work. Of course, he declined the role, making way for other actors to be looked at. Eventually, that role went to Bruce Willis-a relatively unknown TV actor back then the rest, as they say, is history.

The idea of Sinatra being John McClane is so surreal. Fans have laughed on social media about how he may have delivered one-liners, like "Yippee-ki-yay" in his smooth style, or ended the movie singing a big-band rendition of 'My Way' as Hans Gruber fell from Nakatomi Plaza.

Bruce Willis, on the other hand, has always been frank about his dealings with the media and the pressures of fame. In a 1996 interview with Playboy, he pointed out how the press seems to always create unnecessary drama between celebrities. He let his frustration spill out by saying, "People think that if it's written down, it must be true. Somebody's making money. It's a really s***ty side of show business. It trades in human foibles, human tragedy, human misbehavior, and humiliation. And most of it isn't true. All they give a f*** about is selling this s*** in the stores."

Willis was initially skeptical about taking on the role. At the time, he was starring in Moonlighting, a light-hearted romantic-comedy TV series with Cybill Shepherd. Transitioning from television to an action film felt like a huge leap, and both he and the studio were uncertain about his suitability for the role.

He later disclosed that he had to turn down the role initially because of his 'Moonlighting' schedule. But then, fate intervened. "I think I’d already read the script for 'Die Hard' once," Willis told Entertainment Weekly in 2007. "But had to pass because of Moonlighting. As it turns out, a miracle happened — Cybill Shepherd got pregnant and they shut down the show for 11 weeks – just the right amount of time for me to run around over at Nakatomi Tower."

With these disappointments and initial concerns about accepting 'Die Hard', Willis was optimistic about the movie in later years. He said in the same Playboy interview, "It wasn't just an action movie; it had humor, heart, and a regular guy who felt real. That's what made it different." Though initially treated with skepticism, 'Die Hard' has become a very big success and is already considered a classic. This is not something that its star had expected, to say the least. Willis said, "I did not know it would become what it did. It's amazing to see how much it still resonates in people."

Nonetheless, it's a great "what if" moment in Hollywood history. Just think of how different 'Die Hard' would have been if Sinatra had said yes. Would it have been the timeless action movie we all know and love today, or just another quirky footnote in his legendary career? One thing's for sure: Bruce Willis can thank Ol' Blue Eyes for passing on the role that defined his career.