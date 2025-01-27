Brooke Shields reveals the one bizarre thing she did in audition that got her first movie role

Ironically, creators of the satirical animated sitcom 'South Park' subtly referenced her audition moment in a 1999 episode titled 'Bigger, Longer, and Uncut.'

Brooke Shields started her entertainment career as a child model merely at the age of 11 months, she gained popularity at the age of 12 after starring in the 1978 American historical drama 'Pretty Baby'. In a recent appearance on 'Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen' Shields narrated that she embarrassingly passed gas during an audition to gain the lead role in the 1976 horror film 'Alice Sweet Alice' also known as 'Holy Terror'. "I got the job, by the way!" she hilariously disclosed during the Read Between the Lies segment. "My first movie I ever was in! It was called Holy Terror. Yeah, [the title] wasn't just about the fart."

Ironically, creators of the satirical animated sitcom 'South Park' subtly referenced her audition moment in a 1999 episode titled 'Bigger, Longer, and Uncut.'

Her animated character's iconic line - "I farted once on the set of Blue Lagoon" is still memorable among fans. "I’m so sorry to Brooke Shields but every time I see her or hear her name all I can think of is “I farted once on the set of blue lagoon," a fan mocked on X. "Her story about the time she once farted on the set of Blue Lagoon sounded much more interesting, tbh," an X user agreed.

Shields in a 2021 interview with The Guardian confessed that she never felt 'sexualized' in Hollywood, “There’s something incredibly seductive about youth … I think it just has different forms and it’s how you survive it, and whether you choose to be victimized by it. It’s not in my nature to be a victim.” However, she did reflect on her years as a young model and actress revealing that she had "been going to therapy for 35 years." “I think it’s been done since the dawn of time, and I think it’s going to keep going on,” she said referring to the exploitation young artists face in the industry.

According to Page Six, the ace supermodel released her memoir 'Brooke Shields Is Not Allowed to Get Old' in January, “I’ve earned everything I have on my face,” she said while appearing on 'Good Morning America' to promote her book. “It’s important to pat yourself on the back and say, ‘What do you want to do now? You’re no longer tied to biology in the same way.” “It’s important to understand where you’ve been, but I think it’s really joyous to say, ‘I may not know where I’m going, but I’m here. This is a different age than it used to be,'” she added. Additionally, she reflected on dealing with internet trolls who wished she would forever stay young, “I was doing an Instagram Live the other day, and one of the comments was, ‘I really wish you looked the way you used to.'” Shields previously told Glamour that she feels comfortable with wrinkles and that she wants to “chase now” instead of “chasing youth.”