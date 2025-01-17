Brooke Shields recalls ‘awkward’ things she was ‘forced’ to do in ‘Blue Lagoon’ at 14: "They wanted..."

Brooke Shields exposes how the filmmakers tried to turn her experience on 'The Blue Lagoon' into something far more uncomfortable and exploitative

Brooke Shields is shedding light on certain questionable things she was forced to do while filming 'The Blue Lagoon'! For the unversed, Shields was only 14 years old when she bagged Emmeline Lestrange's character in the 1980 film 'The Blue Lagoon', based on Henry De Vere Stacpoole's novel of the same name. At that point, Shields was cast in the movie alongside Christopher Atkins who played Emmeline's cousin Richard Lestrange. The film tells the story of two cousins having a baby together after finding themselves shipwrecked on a lush tropical island in the South Pacific.

Back in the 90s', Randal Kleiser's film 'The Blue Lagoon' received significant backlash from critics because the idea of two cousins having a baby together wasn't the only bizarre element. There was something more shocking! Viewers were also surprised to learn the age of the actors at the time of filming. Shields was just 14, while her co-star, Atkins, was four years older, making him 18 at the time. During an episode of her 'Now What? With Brooke Shields' podcast, the 'Pretty Baby' actress reflected on her experience working with Atkins on 'The Blue Lagoon'.

Recalling the film, Shields shared, "Never again will a movie be made like that ever. I mean, it wouldn't be allowed." On the other hand, Atkins revealed that the nude scenes were a key focus for director Randal Kleiser. The two were even instructed to tan their skin in small, secluded areas, allowing them to sunbathe without leaving any tan lines.

"There were scenes where I was butt naked with you, if you remember, sliding down that slide and things like that. That was a little awkward, but it was kind of funny for me because at this point in time I would just do it. But your reaction was: 'Ugh, oh god,'" Atkins alleged, as per Unilad. While discussing the uncomfortable memories, Shields revealed that although she used a body double for the nude scenes, she was pressured to pursue a real romance with her co-star. "They wanted us so desperately to fall in love with each other. I did not react well being forced into feeling anything. I hadn't even kissed anybody by that age," Shields shared.

Previously, in her 2023 documentary, 'Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields', the actress opened up about her experience with 'The Blue Lagoon'. Shields claimed that the filmmakers allegedly aimed to exploit her sexual awakening. “They wanted to make it a reality show. They wanted to sell my actual sexual awakening. The irony was, I wasn’t in touch with any of my own sexuality,” Shields said, according to Variety.

Brook Shields is seen outside 'Good Morning America' on January 13, 2025 in New York, New York. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by MEGA)

As of 2025, Shields remains a trailblazer, using her platform to speak out on important issues like ageism, motherhood, and self-empowerment. Through her writing, media appearances, and personal style choices, she continues to inspire others. And for those wondering, 'The Blue Lagoon' is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video, while 'Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields' can be watched on Hulu.