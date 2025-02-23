Britney Spears getting asked for a kiss in old interview feels even creepier now: "Would you dare..."

A resurfaced interview clip shows Britney Spears awkwardly reacting to a journalist asking for a kiss—fans aren’t happy

Britney Spears has faced more than her fair share of uncomfortable moments in the public eye, but a resurfaced interview from 2003 has left fans outraged. The pop star, who was just 21 at the time, was subjected to an incredibly awkward moment when journalist Linda Nyberg asked her for a kiss on the cheek during a sit-down interview. The interview initially started off as a typical celebrity Q&A, with Nyberg asking Spears questions about fame, her future, and the challenges of being Britney Spears. However, things took an unexpected and uncomfortable turn when Nyberg, in her final question, asked, "I don't dare ask you this but I have to. Would you dare give me a kiss on the cheek?"

Spears’ reaction said it all. Her eyes widened in sheer disbelief, and she repeated the question back to Nyberg as if trying to process what she had just been asked. The journalist, seemingly unbothered, pressed further, asking for "a tiny one" or "a small one," making the situation even more comfortable. Spears, clearly taken aback, did not comply, and Nyberg eventually backed off, asserting that Spears did not actually have to do it. The resurfaced clip has ignited outrage among fans, who have slammed the request as unprofessional and creepy.

As per Unilad, one TikTok user wrote, "I can't with people and their poor ideals and ridiculous lack of boundary...so disrespectful.....bleh." Another user chimed in, "So unprofessional. completely unfit for the job." Someone else defended the journalist, "She asked her before just doing so the interviewer did nothing wrong Britney wasn’t feeling it that day you can tell so she did nothing wrong the end." Another user echoed a similar sentiment, "I actually feel bad for interviewer, sometimes they’re force do some questions, and she look so uncomfortable asking those things." As if this was not enough, others jumped in supporting the journalist and wrote, "It's not the fault of the interviewer; she had to ask the question with the kiss and was obviously embarrassed but on the other hand it's also weird that a total stranger asks Britney for a kiss and expect her to do it just because she is famous. It's kinda cool that she didn't do it but embarrassing for the interviewer."

This isn’t the first time Spears has been put in an awkward position during an interview. Her infamous 2003 interview with Diane Sawyer also resurfaced, reminding fans of the intense criticism she faced throughout her career. Moreover, Andy Cohen also shared his own share of weird experiences interviewing Spears during the height of her conservatorship in 2016. He spilled the beans, "They said, 'There's this woman who is at Britney's side at all times and she basically tells her what to do and where to go and it's really creepy.' And I get there and this woman was there and it was like Britney was her captive," as reported by E! News.

Britney Spears performs during Now! 99.7 Triple Ho Show 7.0 at SAP Center on December 3, 2016 in San Jose, California. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Tim Mosenfelder)

Reflecting on the interview, he continued, "Now, Britney mentions her by name in the book a lot and how much she hated her and I'm not going to mention her name 'cause I don't want to get sued, but it was really creepy. Whispering in her ear before everything and we're sitting up there on stage with me and Britney and will.i.am and she comes up says something in her ear and Britney's like, 'Mhm mhm.'" He also recalled a bizarre moment when Britney's team brought out a birthday cake for her, only for her to remind them that her birthday had actually been the previous month.