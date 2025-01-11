Brad Pitt’s ‘Friends’ cameo raised several eyebrows — and it wasn't about Jennifer Aniston drama

Brad Pitt’s 'Friends' cameo sparked a controversy beyond his drama with Jennifer Aniston and Angelina Jolie

Brad Pitt’s guest appearance on 'Friends' in 2001 was meant to be a lighthearted treat for fans. Playing Will Colbert, a high school friend of Ross and Monica, Pitt delivered a comedic performance in the show’s Thanksgiving episode. At the time, he was married to Jennifer Aniston, who played Rachel Green, making the cameo even more exciting. But while many viewers initially enjoyed the humor, the episode, titled 'The One with the Rumour', has since faced backlash for its plot and the off-screen drama that surrounded it.

In the episode, Will is invited to Thanksgiving dinner, where it’s revealed that he still holds a grudge against Rachel for bullying him in high school. Back then, she teased him for being overweight. Now slim and confident, Will refuses to let go of the past and admits to starting the 'I Hate Rachel Green Club' with Ross. To make matters worse, they had spread a false and offensive rumor that Rachel was "intersex." While this was played for laughs in 2001, it hasn’t aged well. Members of the intersex community spoke out against the episode, criticizing it for using intersex identities as a joke. They called it “ignorant” and expressed their disappointment in how the show handled the topic, as reported by Tyla. Although 'Friends' was celebrated for its humor and relatability, this episode reminded viewers that it sometimes relied on outdated and insensitive jokes. What might have seemed funny at the time left a lasting impression for all the wrong reasons.

The controversy didn’t end with the storyline. At the time of the episode, Pitt and Aniston were considered Hollywood’s ultimate power couple. Fans were thrilled to see them share the screen, but behind the scenes, their marriage was reportedly in trouble. Just a few years later, in 2005, their highly publicized divorce made headlines worldwide. Rumors swirled that Pitt’s growing connection with Angelina Jolie, whom he met while filming 'Mr. & Mrs. Smith', had played a role in the breakup, according to The List.

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston at the premiere of 'The Mexican' at the National Theater in Los Angeles, Ca. 2/23/01. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Kevin Winter).

The drama didn’t stop there. In recent years, Jolie has accused Pitt of physical abuse during their marriage, as reported by BBC. These allegations have led some fans to view his 'Friends' cameo in a new light, questioning the appeal of his comedic role amid his complicated personal life. What was once a fun and star-studded 'Friends' episode has become a controversial topic for the show’s missteps and the messy realities of celebrity relationships.

While many people still enjoy Brad Pitt’s performance as Will Colbert, others find it hard to separate the humor from the controversies it stirred up, both on and off-screen. For better or worse, Brad Pitt’s appearance on 'Friends' is a piece of pop culture history. It’s a snapshot of a time when the show was at its peak, but it also shows how comedy and society have changed, and how what might have worked for audiences in 2001 doesn’t necessarily hold up today, and that’s part of the reason why this episode still gets people talking.