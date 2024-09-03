'Born Evil': Who were Hadden Clark's parents? Serial killer was dressed as a girl and called 'Kristen'

Max's 'Born Evil: The Serial Killer and the Savior' is helmed by Michael Bay and investigates the horrifying details of Hadden Clark's chilling killings

Warning: This article contains a recollection of crime and can be triggering to some readers. Discretion is advised

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: The attention around Hadden Clark's heinous crime is once again gaining attention as the release date of Max's crime documentary 'Born Evil: The Serial Killer and the Savior,' inches closer. Michael Bay's documentary will not only go into examining Hadden's grisly crimes, but it will also investigate Hadden's complicated relationship with his parents, Hadden Clark Sr. and Flavia Clark.

The documentary series is anticipated to show the problematic familial dynamics that had an impact on Hadden's mental health, as well as some stunning revelations about Hadden being dressed as a girl. The allegations made against Clark's family will be investigated with the assistance of investigators who will interview people close to the family.

Who was Hadden Clark's parents?

Even though having the riches, Clark's parents were quite abusive to their children (@investigationdiscovery)

The Clark family was wealthy and respectable in the neighborhood with a problematic home life. Hadden Clark Sr., the family patriarch who had both an MBA and a PhD in chemistry, regularly seemed dissatisfied and, in a bait to grab money, changed jobs frequently, as per Crime Library. Matriarch Flavia Clark, on the other hand, had Mayflower ancestry and was a direct descendant of Revolutionary War heroes. However, their alcoholism and frequent disagreements produced a chaotic and unpredictable atmosphere for their children.

According to reports, the family moved often, and Hadden, the second eldest kid, struggled to make long-term connections. Hadden's elder brother, Bradfield, was born a year before. Geoffrey, the youngest sibling, came in 1955, while Alison, the youngest kid, was born in 1959. Allegedly, Alison eventually ran away from home and disowned her family.

Is childhood trauma behind Hadden Clark's coldness?

Clark siblings's childhood was far from normal (@investigationdiscovery)

Regardless of their riches or social position, the Clark family's dysfunctional dynamics, which included parental drunkenness and violence, had a significant influence on Hadden's upbringing. Reportedly, the trouble with the family children began early on, as Hadden, who had explosive tempers, would abduct and murder the pets of children he disliked.

Hadden's mother, Flavia, was also quite abusive and was upset that he was not a girl, so she dressed him in feminine apparel and addressed him as 'Kristen' while inebriated, as per Toronto Sun. This early exposure to feminine apparel most certainly affected his later cross-dressing inclinations, earning him the dreaded moniker 'crossdresser killer.' Additionally, it was not only Hadden who walked the road of crimes, as his elder brother Bradfield, killed and even ate a woman named Trish Mak and is currently serving his sentence.

How to stream 'Born Evil: The Serial Killer and the Savior'?

'Born Evil: The Serial Killer and the Savior will also shed light on the family life of Hadden Clark (youtube/@investigationdiscovery)

You can subscribe to Max from various providers, including those that offer monthly or yearly contracts. The membership cost remains $9.99 per month, or $99.99 per year, with advertisements. Without a commercial package, the subscription charge is $16.99 per month or $169.99 per year, with the top Ad-Free membership costing $20.99 per month or $209.99 per year. The Disney+, Hulu, and Max Bundle give Dsney+, Hulu, and Max access at a reduced price.

