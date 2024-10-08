Bobby Axelrod's out for blood: New vampire movie quickly turns from sleeper hit to fan favorite

'The Radleys' follows a seemingly normal suburban family who are secretly vampires, struggling to maintain their facade

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Vampire movies have been a fan favorite for decades, and when a touch of comedy is added to it, they deliver a unique blend of dark humor, which is precisely what 'The Radleys' delivers successfully. What sets 'The Radleys' apart from the numerous other horror comedies is its fresh perspective on the vampire genre.

The film blends dark comedy with a thought-provoking exploration of family dynamics. Of course, a vampire family is not necessarily like the Cullens from the 'Twilight' franchise; some are more like humans, albeit with a touch of dysfunction and you Radleys are exactly like that. Directed by Euros Lyn, 'The Radleys' is based on Matt Haig's book of the same name and offers a unique perspective on the genre of these bloodthirsty demons.

'The Radleys' offers an intriguing vampire plot

Damian Lewis and Kelly Macdonald in a still from 'The Radleys' (@skycinema)

The plot of The Radleys revolves around a seemingly mundane family living an ordinary life. However, a closer look reveals that they are not what they appear to be and harbor deep secrets. It turns out that the family consists of vampires, but there’s a twist: they are a good vampire family that abstains from drinking blood. However, things take a dark turn for parents Peter (Damian Lewis) and Helen Radley (Kelly Macdonald) when their daughter Clara (Bo Bragason) discovers her true vampire nature in an unsettling manner.

To manage the ensuing chaos, the family turns to Peter's twin brother, Will (Damian Lewis), who is unlike the family and has a different lifestyle. Meanwhile, the couple's son, Rowan (Harry Baxendale), navigates his attraction to their neighbor, Evan (Jay Lycurgo). This storyline serves as a parallel between the experiences of a closeted LGBT person and vampires hiding their true nature, which is a clever injunction in the plotline. The concept of The Radleys is intriguing and has the potential to be a captivating story; however, the execution falls a bit short. The intriguing premise of a family living in a suburb could have been explored more deeply, but it wasn't. However, the family's attempt to conceal their secret catalyzes the chaos, which keeps viewers entertained.

Damian Lewis shines in dual roles in 'The Radleys'

Damian Lewis in a still from 'The Radleys' (@skycinema)

The acting in The Radleys is outstanding, with each actor delivering exceptional performances that create a realistic experience. The standout is Damian Lewis, who delivers a dual performance as two polar opposite characters. Lewis's portrayal of a loving father shines, but it is his depiction of the ferocious vampire Will that stands out. This role showcases Lewis's range and enhances his versatility as an actor.

Kelly Macdonald delivers a powerful portrayal of the household matriarch, effectively conveying her character's strength and resolve. Additionally, her acting highlights her character's underlying dread and worry. Bo Bragason delivers an outstanding performance as Clara Radley, the teenage daughter who uncovers the family's secret. She captures the character's anxiety with realism. Overall, 'The Radleys' is a refreshing change among the many historical and serious shows, providing entertainment and intrigue while leaving you wanting more.

