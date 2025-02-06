Blake Lively reveals how she felt seeing Ryan Reynolds’ intimate scenes in 'Deadpool' and we totally get it

Turns out, even Blake Lively isn’t immune to a little jealousy as she reveals what it’s like to watch her husband, Ryan Reynolds, in intimate on-screen scenes

Blake Lively is at the center of controversies these days over her legal battle with Justin Baldoni. While she has gained much support from her Hollywood buddies, it's her husband, Ryan Reynolds, who is truly sticking by her like a rock. The duo, who married in 2012, has often melted hearts with their lovey-dovey online interactions. Now, in a resurfaced video, Lively is earning praise for her reaction to Reynolds' intimate scenes in 'Deadpool' on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.'

(L-R) Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds attend The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2022, in New York City (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jamie McCarthy)

Lively candidly explained her honest feelings about watching Reynolds' intimate scenes in 'Deadpool', during a chat with Jimmy Fallon in June 2016. The interesting takeaway is that rather than offering the typical 'business' response, Lively called it 'torture', revealing her discomfort with the scenes, as reported by The Things. Lively explained, "It's kind of torture these days because I'm on a plane and everywhere I look, every screen is my husband in a sex montage throughout the holidays with another woman."

She further added, "For 14 hours having your husband having mashed potatoes eaten out of his b*****e—because that's in the film—is lovely. It's a cruel and unusual form of torture." She also shared a funny moment when the couple's daughter James tried to interact with Reynolds on the screen, saying, "And then my daughter goes, 'Da-Da!' She starts hugging and kissing the screen and waving at him, and he's not waving back. She doesn't understand why he's not waving back at her, because she thinks it's like FaceTime. And it's because Daddy's getting it, and the mashed potatoes..."

Fans also shared their two cents on Lively's reaction under the YouTube video posted on the official 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' channel. A fan commented, "That must be tough. I'm glad an actor finally admits the sex scenes are difficult, instead of saying, "it's part of the job!" "its acting!" While another shared, "When I saw the movie I felt genuinely bad for Blake Lively." Another comment read, "Awww, that was cute to know the day to day jealousies and the like still exist even in the people of Hollywood. It warmed my heart to see her get jealous and feel that way for her man. What a good woman!! I love this Hollywood couple and I'm not even in to that stuff!!"

Amid her ongoing legal battle with Baldoni, Lively is pushing forward in her career as she is all set to enamor fans with the sequel to the 2018 hit, 'A Simple Favor', titled 'Another Simple Favor'. Director Paul Feig even stepped in to support Lively amidst the backlash, as per CBR. On February 4, it was revealed that 'Another Simple Favor' will open the SXSW Festival in March and will then be released on Prime Video on May 1, deviating from the earlier theatrical release.

Feig responded directly in the comments, stating, "It’s my cut. There is no other cut." He further showered praise on Lively, calling her "nothing but supportive," "a dream to work with," and "an amazing collaborator," adding that he is her "biggest fan." TThis isn’t the first time Feig has backed Lively, as he also showed support after her complaint on December 21. He reshared a New York Times feature and praised Lively, calling her "one of the most professional, creative, collaborative, talented, and kind people" he's worked with. Feig condemned the "smear campaign" against her, stating she did not deserve it.