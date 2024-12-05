Where was 'Black Doves' filmed? Inside Netflix TV show's iconic locations

This Christmas, Netflix is delivering a gift for fans of thrilling drama with 'Black Doves'. Starring Keira Knightley, Ben Whishaw, and Sarah Lancashire, this six-part spy series is packed with suspense, intrigue, and action. Set during the festive season in London, the show promises to keep you on the edge of your seat.

The series doesn’t just tell a gripping story, it also takes viewers on a visual tour of London, beautifully dressed for Christmas. From iconic landmarks to hidden corners, the city plays a starring role alongside the cast.

Inside 'Black Doves's filming location

A still from 'Black Doves' (Netflix)

'Black Doves' was filmed in some of London’s most famous locations during October 2023. With the story set at Christmas, the production team went all out to create snowy holiday scenes that capture the magic of the season. Fans will spot landmarks like the South Bank and Millennium Bridge, which serve as stunning backdrops for the show’s action-packed moments. Other locations, such as the historic Leadenhall Market and vibrant Spitalfields, bring a mix of old and new London to life on screen. The snowy streets and festive decorations add a cozy holiday charm, but don’t be fooled the city also plays host to the darker, suspenseful side of the story. London’s mix of beauty and grit makes it the perfect setting for this spy drama.

What’s 'Black Doves' about?

A still from 'Black Doves' (Netflix)

Set during the holiday season, 'Black Doves' follows Helen Webb (Knightley), who appears to be a regular wife and mother but is secretly a spy. For 10 years, she’s been leaking secrets from her politician husband to a shadowy group called the Black Doves. Things take a dark turn when Helen’s lover Jason (Andrew Koji) is killed, and her mysterious boss Reed (Sarah Lancashire) sends her old friend Sam Young (Ben Whishaw) to protect her. Sam, a retired assassin, reluctantly teams up with Helen as they dive into a dangerous investigation. Together, they uncover a massive conspiracy that links London’s criminal world to a looming global crisis. With its gripping story and festive backdrop, Black Doves offers a unique mix of holiday spirit and high-stakes drama.

'Black Doves' trailer

'Black Doves' is set to release this holiday season on Netflix.