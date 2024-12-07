Bizarre scene in 'Mary' makes fans wonder if Netflix's biblical film could get 'any worse'

Fans have been left outraged by Netflix's latest film 'Mary', with many zeroing in on a controversial scene

Anthony Hopkins starrer 'Mary' has been making headlines for quite some time now. Prior to the film's release, several social media users had gathered to criticize the casting of Israeli actors in the biblical film amid the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict. However, as soon as the film released, the controversy died down, only for the movie to come under fire for entirely new reasons.

The film opened to mixed reviews from critics but a look at social media suggests that fans aren't happy with the film. Several people took to X to point out factual inconsistencies in 'Mary'. The film also suffers from over dramatization, disjointed narrative and poor script. And then there's one scene that not only made us scratch our heads but also birthed a social media thread for people to vent out their frustration.

One Satan scene in Netflix’s 'Mary' makes no sense

'Mary' appears to be obsessed with dark tones, at times evoking a horror-like atmosphere within its biblical narrative. There are several moments when Satan attempts to lure Mary away, but she remains steadfast.

In the second half of the film, Joseph (Ido Tako) and Mary (Noa Cohen) arrive in Bethlehem. When Joseph goes away to find a room, Satan returns to trouble Mary, who is already in labor pain. Satan drugs Mary and kidnaps her. Joseph returns just in time, and spots Satan taking Mary away. He steals a sword from a soldier and stabs Satan in the back, thus rescuing his pregnant wife. Those who have read the Bible can't seem to make any sense out of this scene. And even if it is a dream sequence, it totally falls flat.

The eerie Satan scene angers fans on social media

Confused by the Satan scene, a fan wrote on X, "As Mary is near to giving birth, Satan drugs her and kidnaps her. -Netflix with the new revelations." and later added, "EDIT: it was only a dream sequence."

Now even if it was Mary's dream, the scene doesn't seem to have pleased the viewers. Someone took a dig and wrote, "A dream sequence. Remember when we used to just read the Bible? Good times."

As Mary is near to giving birth, Satan drugs her and kidnaps her.

-Netflix with the new revelations.



A dream sequence.



An angry fan tweeted, "OK, OK I think I’ve heard enough. Please tell me it doesn’t get any worse than this. Never mind I know it does." Another X user pointed out, "What is sad, is some “unchurched” person or even a Christian who doesn’t read the Bible, is going to think that is real. It then will color their view on Christianity." Someone announced, "I’m never going to watch that junk of a movie."

Apart from this, fans have also called out the makers for the factual inconsistencies in the film. The film shows Mary naming the baby as Jesus while Matthew 1:20-21 suggests that an angel of the Lord appeared in Joseph's dream asking him to name the baby as Jesus.

As the negative reviews and criticism keep coming in, the film is sure to suffer low viewership. 'Mary' is now available to stream on Netflix.

