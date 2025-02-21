Bill Murray’s unexpected bathtub moment on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' resurfaces — and it’s just brilliant

'Ghostbusters' star Bill Murray entertained the audience during the lockdown by iconically recreating his 'Groundhog Day' bathtub scene while appearing on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' in May 2020. "If there's anyone who could shake us out of this pandemic doldrum it is my guest tonight," Kimmel famously introduced the veteran comedian while opening the live web segment. Murray was seen soaking up in an immaculate tub wearing a KPIG cartoon print white t-shirt, shorts, and a colorful Chicago beanie. "I'm in that funny moment I mean. I don't know if everyone is going through the same moment, I'm going through it but I'm drawing my tub now. I'm having a little difficulty because getting the right temperatures has always been a problem with me," he hilariously said referring to the quarantine imposed 'new normal' back then.

As per E!Online, even during the challenging times, the comedy duos' friendship was contagious, and audiences delighted in their amusing banter. Murray continued by complaining about filling his bathtub with bubbles. The 'On the Rocks' actor confessed that it was like having a party at home while being live on the show. "I think it's kind of a celebration because I haven't seen you in a while, and you know, I thought a bubble bath would be appropriate. But you know how it is with bubbles; you can't snap your fingers and make them." Kimmel praised Murray's ingenuity and called his strategy to avoid the COVID-19 infection a brilliant one, "You know, this is genius really. Because they do say soap and water are the best things to protect you from the virus and you're right in it."

Bill Murray at the 46th Life Achievement Award Gala on June 7, 2018, in Hollywood, California. (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Rich Fury)

The Chicago Bulls die-hard fan continued by disclosing that, in keeping with his social distancing regimen, he had been watching ESPN's Michael Jordan documentary series 'The Last Dance'. While discussing his favorite NBA icon Murray recalled working with him on the comedy basketball-based 1996 film 'Space Jam' and bemoaned the lack of recognition for his role. "People forget that I got the assist on the game-winning basket, you know, it's so easily forgotten," he recounted. "I stole the ball, I made the pass. I got nothing. I wasn't even interviewed after."

Toward the end, the 'Zombieland' actor gave a few hilarious tips on how to survive the quarantine. "I cut my own hair,” he said. “I do it myself. And it looks better." He also advised young people to make coffee for their parents and contribute to normal household chores like ironing. Fans praised Murray for bringing comic relief during the lockdown, "Bill Murray is the funniest quest you've had on. Who else would think to chat with you from his tub. The guys hysterical!" a viewer commented. "Bill Murray is a national treasure. His brilliance and good spirit are always present. And also his outrageous surprises," a fan gushed.

"Something about Bill Murray is calming in these turbulent times. Awesome to see him," an online user chimed. However, Murray tried to depict a seriously sensitive scene from his film 'Groundhog Day' in a funny manner. In the famous "bathtub toaster" scene his character Phil Connors tries to end his life by electrocuting himself in the bathtub while clutching a plugged-in toaster. With no obvious way to escape the time loop, the act symbolizes his extreme desperation to break free.