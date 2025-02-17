Bill Maher's story on Paul McCartney was so wild, NBC had to censor his Jimmy Fallon interview

Welp, NBC certainly wasn't ready for Bill Maher's unfiltered conversation on 'The Tonight Show'

Bill Maher often finds himself in the hot waters, all thanks to his controversial opinions. However, during his appearance on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon', the political commentator got censored for a surprising reason. And what was it? A story about his encounter with Paul McCartney that quickly crossed a line. It looked like NBC couldn't handle Maher's candid style and had no choice but to pull the plug on certain parts of it, when made his long-awaited appearance on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' in May 2024, as per The Things.

Bill Maher speaks onstage during the 6th Annual Sean Penn & Friends HAITI RISING Gala Benefiting J/P Haitian Relief Organizationat Montage Hotel on January 7, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California (Image Source: Getty Images for J/P Haitian Relief Organization Photo by Michael Kovac)

The duo kicked off their conversation with a playful tree challenge Maher had thrown down after seeing Fallon climb a tree in his backyard. Fallon apologized for not taking up the challenge during the pandemic, and the talk soon shifted to Maher’s memorable encounter with Paul McCartney. Maher quickly dropped an f-bomb, saying, "You go right to the f***** star. That’s why I love you." He then went on to share a hilarious story about McCartney’s visit to a pot store he co-owns with Woody Harrelson and John McEnroe, joking, "Woody and I own this pot store. Well, he's the majority owner, and John McEnroe and I are minority owners. And, really, we do nothing but lose money. But that's another story."

Reflecting on McCartney’s visit, Maher admitted, "You hear about it, you know it's going to happen. You think you'll be cool, but..." He paused before revealing, "And then you walk in the room, and you see him, and you immediately s**t your pants." The audience burst into laughter as Maher added, "He travels with two guys who clean it up." Despite McCartney’s legendary status, Maher was pleasantly surprised by his humble nature. He said, "Somebody I know, who's very close to me, said they had dinner with him years ago, and they said, 'Oh, boy. I thought he was kind of full of himself,' so I didn’t know what to expect. He could not have been less full of himself."

Fallon chimed in, "No, he's just interested in other people and fun." When they joked about why McCartney was at the pot store, Maher laughed, saying, "I don’t rem—I... you know, we were..." before adding, "I don’t think he smoked. I don’t know. See, I did, so I don’t remember." Maher then reflected on McCartney’s past marijuana use, admitting, "He definitely used to be a huge pothead. But I think that ended at some point. I don’t think he was smoking that night."

Maher has stirred the pot with Fallon before, notably during a November 2016 appearance on the talk show. Staying true to his blunt, unfiltered style, the host of 'Real Time' didn't hold back, making political points and voicing his frustration with Hillary Clinton’s candidacy, as per Business Insider. Maher said, "She campaigns like a hospice nurse." He added, "This has never happened before, this kind of an election." Maher further claimed that Russia had hacked Democratic Party organizations and controversially stated that the FBI is 'with Russia.' When Fallon attempted to steer the conversation in a lighter direction, Maher quickly shut him down, keeping the tone serious. "It's not funny," Maher said, whereupon Fallon quickly agreed and shut his mouth.

It doesn't stop there. Back in 2023, Maher took aim at Stephen Colbert, Fallon, and Jimmy Kimmel, accusing them of pandering to liberal audiences, as per The New York Post. On his 'Club Random' podcast, Maher criticized the late-night hosts for lacking original takes on current events. During a conversation with comedian Jim Gaffigan about the future of late-night programming amid the writers' strike, Gaffigan pointed out, "The formula of 'Real Time,' obviously it's less of a celebrity interview, turn and burn thing, but like it hasn't felt any of the effects of that." Maher responded, "Why is the strike killing it? I don't get it." To this, Gaffigan simply responded, “Well, because it’s off the air.” The podcast eventually turned controversial with Maher even going as far as saying hosts like Colbert only “say exactly what a liberal audience wants them to say.” Well, we can understand why NBC had to censor Maher! However, stay tuned to MEAWW for more updates!