Jimmy Fallon and Mark Consuelos had an 'ugly feud’ while deciding who is the ‘sexiest TV host’

'The Tonight Show' host Jimmy Fallon has revealed the details of his 'ugly feud' with Mark Consuelos

'The Tonight Show' host Jimmy Fallon opens up on his ugly feud with Mark Consuelos! Fallon previously lost to Consuelos as they both competed against each other for the top spot in PEOPLE's Sexiest Man Alive readers' choice poll. When the results came out on October 30, 2024, Consuelos defeated Fallon and bagged the top honor in the category in the popular poll. Consuelos also edged out 'Saved by the Bell' actor Mario Lopez and renowned stand-up comedian Seth Meyers, to claim the top spot for the second year in a row.

Tensions rose when Fallon jokingly asked Consuelos to withdraw from the contest. In an episode of 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon', Fallon asked all of his fellow nominees to drop out. "I'm up against Seth Meyers, Mario Lopez, and Mark Consuelos. Yuck!" Fallon joked, as per People magazine. Talking of Consuelos, Fallon said, “I'm going to ask you right now, please remove your name. from the ballot of People's Sexiest [TV Host].”

During an episode of 'Live with Kelly and Mark', Fallon talked about the whole matter and said, "People's Sexiest Talk Show Host and everyone voted, and Mark Consuelos mopped the floor with me. And he won. And you really did it and you deserve it." While discussing the playful rivalry, Kelly Ripa, Consuelos' wife, shared, "It got ugly, it got dirty." Soon after, Fallon echoed similar sentiments and quipped, "It did get a little dirty because there were some attack ads that I aired."

On the other hand, Consuelos explained, "I tried! I tried to drop out, but the people at People said 'you can't drop out.' I did ask them after the fact if it was close, and they said it was very close. You won the electoral college." However, Fallon was frustrated by his loss. As per Daily Mail, Fallon told Consuelos, "I asked you to drop out! Respectfully drop out of the race! I got to go around the city. I got to see you all over the city with no clothes on! Man, I tried really hard. You're the best, you're a good sport about it."

After winning the title of Sexiest TV Host, Consuelos also revealed that even he cast a few votes for Fallon. "I'd like to thank all the other nominees, especially Jimmy Fallon ... I'm sure it was very close. I voted for him multiple times, but America has spoken," Consuelos shared, as per People magazine. Regardless of the loss, Fallon sent a big bouquet of white flowers to Consuelos. In an episode of 'Live With Kelly and Mark' which was released on December 13, Ripa and Consuelos talked about Fallon's sweet gesture. Speaking of the 5-ft.-8-inches tall bouquet sent by Fallon, Ripa said, "The most consequential flower arrangement I've ever seen." The bouquet also had a message that read, "To the Sexiest Talk Show Host out there: There was never really any competition — Jimmy."

Apart from this, Fallon would love to be People's Sexiest Man Alive someday. While chatting with People magazine in 2024, Fallon talked about John Krasinski being named the Sexiest Man Alive. "I think he is the perfect choice… he's got the whole package. He's good-looking, but he's also rugged. He's funny. He can act and he's a good person. So if that's the definition of sexy then that works for me. PEOPLE magazine is very smart. That's what keeps me subscribed to the magazine —because I never know what year I'm going to get it.”