Beyoncé isn’t just ‘Queen Bey’ — turns out, she’s actually related to the British Royal family

Her mother, Tina Knowles, has a deep Louisiana Creole heritage, which includes French ancestry dating back to the early settlers of New France.

Beyoncé is often called pop royalty, ruling the music industry with her unmatched talent, charisma, and influence. But her royal status might be more than just symbolic. Genealogical research reveals that Beyoncé has real royal blood, making her a distant cousin of Queen Elizabeth II. While many people may have distant connections to royalty, Beyoncé’s link is much closer than most. Researchers at FindMyPast.com used advanced ancestry tracing to confirm that the Grammy-winning icon is Queen Elizabeth II’s 25th cousin, once removed.

As per Nicki Swift, their common ancestor is King Henry II of England. This revelation adds a fascinating historical layer to the singer’s illustrious life. Fans have long called her ‘Queen Bey,’ but it turns out the title holds more truth than they realized. While she may not have grown up in Buckingham Palace, her royal connection is undeniable. Beyoncé has proudly embraced her Creole roots, even referencing them in songs like ‘Formation.’ Her mother, Tina Knowles, comes from a Louisiana Creole background with French ancestry tracing back to the early settlers of New France.

madame tussauds have added beyoncé to their royal lineup to "celebrate her musical royalty" i am actually yelling pic.twitter.com/W2YvCe84sn — benjamin dean (@NotAgainBen) September 19, 2019

Her French lineage also connects her to other famous figures like Madonna, Celine Dion, and former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. Genealogical research has revealed that Beyoncé and Madonna are distant relatives—likely ninth cousins, once removed. Their shared ancestor, Jean Guyon Dion, was one of the first French settlers in North America, and his lineage has produced some of the biggest music icons in history. This revelation sent fans into a frenzy, with one social media user exclaiming, "That first ancestor is the one true god because how is your bloodline so elite that it gave us Beyoncé, Madonna & Celine Dion?"

As per Newsweek, another X user wrote, "So I think this makes them 9th cousins once removed. I once found Bey is my 11th cousin once removed but this means little since genetically you're already pretty distantly related at even the degree 3rd cousins (sharing only 0.78% DNA on average)." Beyond her genetic ties, Beyoncé also has a notable connection to the British royal family through her friendship with Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex. Markle has been a longtime fan of Beyoncé, even referencing her in an Instagram post: "The closest I will ever come to channeling Beyoncé #hotsauceinmybagswag." (Which she later deleted.) She even included her music in her wedding after-party playlist. DJ Idris Elba revealed, "There's always Beyonce on the playlist. You already know that!"

Beyoncé performs onstage during the "RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR" at SoFi Stadium on September 01, 2023 in Inglewood, California. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Kevin Mazur)

After Markle and Prince Harry’s tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey, Beyoncé publicly supported the Duchess, writing on her website: "Thank you Meghan for your courage and leadership. We are all strengthened and inspired by you." Markle later revealed in the Harry & Meghan Netflix docuseries that Beyoncé personally reached out to her. She revealed, "I still can't believe she knows who I am! She said she wanted me to feel safe and protected. She admires and respects my bravery and vulnerability and thinks I was selected to break generational curses that need to be healed."