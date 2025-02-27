Beth Behrs accidentally touched Kat Dennings and Conan enjoyed every second of it: "Roll it back..."

"It’s a sick world, and I control it," shared Conan O'Brien after Beth Behrs and Kat Dennings' awkward on-air moment.

Conan O'Brien certainly knows how to defuse tense moments with his signature wit. Renowned for his self-deprecating humor, O'Brien found himself in an unusual dynamic when Beth Behrs and Kat Dennings appeared on 'Conan.' The '2 Broke Girls' stars seemed entirely immersed in their own world, at times making it seem like O'Brien wasn’t even part of the show. However, when the exchange took an awkward turn, the seasoned host stepped in with his signature comic timing.

Beth Behrs and Kat Dennings arrive at the 30th Annual PaleyFest: The William S. Paley Television Festival, '2 Broke Girls' held at Saban Theatre on March 14, 2013 in Beverly Hills, California. (Image Source: FilmMagic | Photo by Michael Tran)

During an appearance on 'Conan,' both Behrs and Dennings started talking among themselves, momentarily making O'Brien feel like a bystander on his show. Channeling his natural comedic timing, O'Brien then had a moment of self-awareness, joking, "I just realized I could just be over here making a sandwich at this point. I wish I had the—I wish I had bread." It was clear that O'Brien wasn’t enjoying being sidelined, and Behrs even referred to him as "he," which hilariously set him off. When introduced as 'he,' an irate O'Brien says, "I have a name! This show is called Conan. It's on the mugs, for God's sake! Jesus Christ, it's written on everything we can think of!"

However, things escalated when Behrs tried to grab Dennings but accidentally touched her chest. "I just touched your b**bs by accident," said Behrs as the Connon immediately yelled, "WHAT!!! Roll that back. I didn’t see that. Roll it back. ROLL IT BACK!" The crew replayed the moment, making him jump out of his seat. The slow-motion replay confirmed that Behrs had accidentally touched Dennings' chest. O’Brien, in his classic style, jumped up and struck a victory pose, declaring, "It’s a sick world, and I control it."

Netizens were in stitches over Conan's antics and shared their thoughts in the YouTube comments on Team Coco’s video. A comment reads, "This is why I love Conan. He could have the most boring interview but still find a way to make it funny." Adoring Conan's dynamics with the two young actresses, one fan wrote, "Conan looks like a dad who picks up his daughter and her best friend from soccer practice and they talk the whole car ride." An eagle-eyed viewer noted, "The fact that she didn't even touch it first but definitely touched it afterward." Calling out Behrs and Dennings's behaviour towards Conan, one fan commented, "Do they realize that Conan is interviewing them? You don't just have a private conversation with one of your friends in the middle of an interview." While another fan made fun of the situation and wrote. "Conan’s face when Kat and Beth are having their own private conversation is hilarious."