Beth and Rip’s ‘Yellowstone’ spin-off sounds promising — but there's one issue no one’s talking about

Beth and Rip's spin-off show's connections to the flagship series ‘Yellowstone’ may just stir up some trouble for the drama

Paramount's 'Yellowstone' is an ever-expanding universe that churns out intrigue and high-stakes narrative through the lens of gritty storytelling. The finale of 'Yellowstone' had fans on the fence with the bittersweet conclusion. However, the news of a new spin-off made many jump excitedly. Centered around the characters of Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser) and Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly), the untitled offshoot series will bring fan-favorite characters back into action. While the spin-off is reportedly in its initial stage of making, one thing is clear: it must differentiate itself from Kevin Costner's original series to avoid potential issues and ensure its success.

Beth and Rip's spin-off faces the challenge of having its own individuality that will differentiate it from 'Yellowstone.' With key events like the Dutton Ranch's disband, John Dutton’s death, and the scattering of the ranch hands, many viewers may expect the new show to serve as an unofficial 'Yellowstone' Season 6 rather than a true spin-off. To avoid this issue, the spin-off should clearly define itself as an epilogue rather than a continuation. Instead of revisiting unresolved conflicts or trying to pick up where 'Yellowstone' left off, it should carve out its own identity by focusing entirely on Beth and Rip’s attempt to build a new life in small-town Montana.

Furthermore, the new offshoot should buckle up by setting clear expectations from the start to ensure audiences understand which characters will return and which won’t, to avoid unnecessary confusion, as per Collider. If the spin-off were to continue the 'Yellowstone' narrative simply, it would raise the question of why the main series wasn’t extended into a sixth season. Instead, it should embrace its status as a true spin-off, much like 'The Madison,' which is set to establish a fresh and standalone story that has its own individuality.

In addition, the Rip and Beth spin-off must differentiate itself from 'Yellowstone' not just for storytelling purposes but also due to streaming rights. Since Peacock holds exclusive US streaming rights to the western drama series, Paramount+ may use the spin-off as a way to bring new 'Yellowstone' content back under its own platform. Labeling it a spin-off helps sidestep legal restrictions, but Paramount and co-creator Taylor Sheridan must ensure the show feels distinct from the original series.

Not only that, the new spinoff also has to tackle Rip's undocumented status, which could pose issues for the couple outside of Dutton Ranch. In 'Yellowstone' Season 3, Beth and Rip decide to take their relationship to the next level, and for that, they excitedly seek John's blessings. However, Rip is stunned by the shocking revelation that there is no official record of him, due to which he can't legally marry in a courthouse. Later, Beth arranges a non-traditional ceremony at the 'Yellowstone' Dutton Ranch, which is still one of her most iconic moments as she even kidnaps a priest.

Now, Rip’s lack of legal identity poses risks, especially if they leave the Dutton ranch. While forging documents is an option, staying low remains the safer choice. Additionally, Beth kills Wes Bentley's Jamie Dutton in the 'Yellowstone' Season 5 finale, making any sudden move suspicious, as per ScreenRant. The show never fully explains Rip’s undocumented status, but a spinoff could provide answers. Furthermore, the spin-off will also mark Rip’s first time living beyond the Dutton family's land in years. While on the 'Yellowstone' ranch, Rip had freedom without needing legal identification; his new adventure with Beth is surely an invitation to more legal risks.