Best dressed at the MTV VMAs 2024: From Taylor Swift’s chic corset to Camila Cabello’s elegant gown

Taylor Swift's plaid corset dress stole the spotlight with its striking goth-inspired look at the MTV VMAs 2024

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: The 2024 MTV Video Music Awards brought some of the biggest names in music to the red carpet, and the fashion was nothing short of spectacular. From edgy, bold statements to elegant, timeless ensembles, the stars made a powerful impression with their style.

Each star infused their signature style into their outfits, earning them a spot as the best-dressed at the VMAs 2024. Not only were their looks fashionably outstanding, but they also perfectly reflected each star's unique style, making bold statements on one of the biggest music red carpets.

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift opted for a bold and edgy look with her striking corseted dress. The yellow and black plaid pattern, paired with a flowing cape and thigh-high boots, ventured into punk-rock territory, elevated by intricate lace-up arm details. The corset at her waist provided structure to the daring ensemble, while the dramatic, voluminous skirt offered a striking juxtaposition. This bold look mirrored Taylor's confidence and fashion sense, making her one of the most memorable style icons of the evening.

Taylor Swift opted for a bold and edgy look with her striking corseted dress at VMAs 2024 (Instagram/@vmas)

Sabrina Carpenter

Sabrina Carpenter, on the other hand, embodied old Hollywood glamour with every detail of her shimmering, form-fitting white gown. The strapless dress boasted some delicate embroideries and a sweetheart neckline, framing perfectly her classic elegance. Her gown balanced simplicity and sophistication, standing out amidst the evening’s more avant-garde outfits and securing her place among the best-dressed.

Sabrina Carpenter went with a strapless dress with delicate embroideries at the VMAs 2024 (Instagram/@vmas)

Shawn Mendes

Shawn Mendes wore a 'Dolce & Gabbana' tuxedo with a very modern twist. His wool suit included flared pants that he wore with a silk shirt to give the overall outfit a bit of an elegant edge. The balance between classic menswear and the evening's hot trend of flared trousers was palpable. It was confident and laid-back style from Mendes, placing him as one of the best of the night by balancing style and fashion-forward flair.

Shawn Mendes graced the red carpet in a laid-back 'Dolce & Gabbana' tuxedo at the VMAs 2024 (Instagram/@vmas)

Megan Thee Stallion

Megan Thee Stallion wowed as an award host in a bold gown with a 'fully corseted bodice' that flared out considerably. The structured yet flowy design brought all eyes to her figure and added a level of drama that fit perfectly with the bold tradition of fashion at the VMAs. The way the dress embraced her curves and flowed around her made it one of the most eye-catching outfits of the night.

Megan Thee Stallion wowed the red carpet in a bold gown with a 'fully corseted bodice' at the VMAs 2024 (Instagram/@vmas)

Quavo

Quavo kept things decidedly simple, yet bold, in a sharp, fashion-forward black suit that was in keeping with the action on the red carpet. The subtlety of the design and the dashing fit of Quavo’s suit distinguished him from the more over-the-top ensembles on the red carpet.

Quavo graced the red carpet in a sharp black suit at the MTV VMAs 2024 (Instagram/@quavohunch)

Camila Cabello

Camila Cabello brought all the glam in with this stunning 'black velvet dress' that was timeless and chic. The elegance of the gown combined with the understated detailing landed her as one of the best-dressed of the evening. It was the simplicity of the sheer velvet, paired with her confident pose, that created the perfect blend of old Hollywood glamour and modern style.

Camila Cabello graced the red carpet in a stunning 'black velvet dress' at VMAs 2024 (Instagram/@vmas)

Victoria De Angelis

Victoria De Angelis of 'Maneskin' went for a very rocker aesthetic with an edgy, daring outfit. Her choice of transparent fabrics with intricate cuts and elevated details made her stand out on the carpet, showcasing her fearless approach to fashion. Her high-fashion couture and rebellious fashion were exactly what made this look stand out.

Victoria De Angelis went for a very rocker aesthetic with an edgy, daring outfit the VMAs 2024 (X/@midiabr)

Halle Bailey

Halle Bailey was another showstopper with her ethereal red gown that showed beauty and grace in its full form. The soft flowing fabric and intricate details of her gown elevated her look, combining an angelic quality with a fashion-forward edge. The delicate design and perfect fit undoubtedly earned her a spot among the best-dressed.

Halle Bailey graced the red carpet in a red gown at the VMAs 2024 (Instagram/@hallebailey)

Amelia Dimoldenberg

Amelia Dimoldenberg stole the show in her fun yet polished ensemble. The structured lines, paired with touches of sweetness, completed her look. This chic mix of tailored elegance and whimsical touches gave her a show-stopping look on the red carpet.