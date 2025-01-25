Ben Affleck’s ‘Gone Girl’ performance feels eerily similar to a real-life killer, and fans can’t unsee it

True crime fans can’t shake the eerie similarity between Ben Affleck’s 'Gone Girl' role and a notorious real-life 2002 murder case

Ben Affleck's role in ‘Gone Girl’ has garnered significant attention due to its uncanny similarity to the real-life Scott Peterson case. However, the author of ‘Gone Girl’ Gillian Flynn has always denied the story is real; but the similarities are hard to ignore. In 2002, the case of Scott Peterson captivated the nation after the disappearance and murder of his wife, Laci Peterson, who was eight months pregnant, as per Newsweek. Scott’s cold demeanor and the media’s portrayal of him as the prime suspect in the case painted him as a villain, much like Nicholas Dunne in ‘Gone Girl'. While ‘Gone Girl’ is fictional, Amy, Nicholas’ wife, disappears mysteriously, and he becomes the obvious suspect. His very lack of emotional response to the events of the disappearance raises suspicion as starkly as Scott Peterson did when his wife disappeared.

Flynn, who has worked as a journalist and is passionate about true crime stories, has often said that her novel isn’t based on any single case. In a 2012 interview with Entertainment Weekly, Flynn clarified that she didn’t want to focus on any one particular tragedy. However, she acknowledged that the Scott and Laci Peterson case was just one example of many similar tragedies that could have influenced her work. “I definitely didn’t want to do anything specific. One could point to Scott and Lacey Peterson — they were certainly a good-looking couple. But they’re always good-looking couples,” Flynn explained. What truly fascinated her, she said, was how tragedies are selected and presented to the public—how they’re “packaged.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ABC Audio (@abcaudio)

Adding to the eerie resemblance, Affleck’s appearance and portrayal of a man ensnared in lies and suspicion make his character strikingly similar to Scott Peterson. Many fans have pointed out this connection, noting the physical similarities and the unsettling nature of Affleck’s performance. “It's why I thought Affleck's casting in Gone Girl was so perfect. He looks enough like Peterson that you immediately are suspect of him having something to do with his wife's disappearance,” one Reddit user noted. Another echoed, “I immediately tied his character to Scott Peterson when I watched Gone Girl.”

Scott Peterson is Ben Affleck 👇 https://t.co/OMHg8alg2S — randy franks (@randyfranks1) January 16, 2025

One Reddit user said, “I think they just look incredible similar. Felt that way when the Peterson case broke long before Gone Girl. Joked that Affleck should play him in the TV movie.” While another added, “I watched this yesterday and found it weird how he was smiling all along knowing that he’s got everyone fooled…crazy no one suspected him at the beginning. I also found him to look so much like Ben Affleck when he was in the courtroom. It’s actually frightening. Does anyone else see it?”

Scott Peterson could be played by either Ben Affleck or Taran Killam. Or better yet a combination of them both, in some sort of grotesque experiment pic.twitter.com/kf63imBQNC — Bec Shaw (@Brocklesnitch) December 7, 2024

However, director David Fincher finally addressed the speculation about Affleck’s casting, making it clear that it wasn’t solely due to his resemblance to Scott Peterson. During a Q&A session, Fincher revealed that he usually offers roles to Brad Pitt first because of Pitt’s versatility. “I offer everything to Brad, not because I’m pathetic but because he’s good for so many things. Both Brad and Ben have a default “affable” setting. Neither wants you to be uncomfortable,” Fincher explained, as reported by Vanity Fair.

In conclusion, 'Gone Girl' is fiction, but the links to Scott Peterson are unmistakable. Whether Flynn intentionally drew inspiration from the Scott Peterson case or not remains unclear, but the fan theories surrounding it are certainly intriguing.