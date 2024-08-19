Is Scott Peterson innocent? Interview with killer may finally reveal why Innocence Project has taken up his case

'Face to Face With Scott Peterson' explores new theories and insights, featuring Scott Peterson's first in-depth conversation since the 2004 verdict

Warning: This article contains a recollection of crime and can be triggering to some, readers’ discretion advised

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Twenty years after being convicted for the murder of his wife and unborn child, Scott Peterson faces the camera to share his version of the story in Peacock's upcoming docuseries titled 'Face to Face With Scott Pearson'. "I didn't kill my family," he says in the official trailer for the series, maintaining his innocence in the infamous case that became a national obsession in the early 2000s.

Although he has been found guilty in the eyes of the court, the docuseries reopens the case, delving into the various pieces of evidence and overlooked angles, while giving Peterson a chance to convince the world that he didn't commit the heinous crime.

Who is Scott Peterson? A look into his marriage and affair

Scott Peterson was married to Laci Peterson for five years until her murder in December 2002 (YouTube/@peacock)

Scott Peterson was born in San Diego, California in 1972. He graduated with a degree in agricultural business and worked at a cafe before securing a job at a fertilizer company. He first met Laci Denise Peterson while attending California Polytechnic State University. However, their love story began at Pacific Café in Morro Bay as they bumped into each other again while Peterson was working there.

After dating for two years, Peterson proposed in December 1996 and they walked down the aisle on August 9, 1997, as per In Touch Weekly. In May 2002, Laci became pregnant with their first child. In seven month of Laci's pregnancy, Peterson met massage therapist Amber Frey through Shawn Sibley and got romantically involved. When Frey asked him about his relationship status, he lied that his wife had died.

How did Laci Peterson die?

A still from the official trailer for 'Face to Face With Scott Peterson' (YouTube/@peacock)

On the eve of Christmas 2002, Scott Peterson reported the disappearance of his eight-month pregnant wife. He said everything seemed fine when he left the house in the morning to play golf. However, it was later found out that he instead drove to Berkeley Marina, almost 90 miles away, as per NBC Bay Area. Peterson then told the cops that he went fishing in a boat that he had recently purchased without his family being aware of it

While the authorities were searching for Laci, Frey came forward in January 2003 and spoke about her affair with Peterson. She revealed how he lied that his wife was dead when she was actually alive, and told he that this would be his first Christmas alone. By March, the police ruled it as homicide investigation and began executing search warrants on Peterson's property.

Laci's case had a breakthrough in April when her dead body washed ashore few miles away from where Peterson went fishing on the day of her disappearance. On April 18, 2003, Scott Peterson was arrested and charged with two counts of murder. He pleaded not guilty. However, in November 2004, the jury found him guilty of the first-degree murder of his wife, Laci Peterson and the second-degree murder of his unborn son, Connor Peterson, though police never found a crime scene or a murder weapon.

Where is Scott Peterson now?

Scott Peterson gives his first even interview in 21 years, in Peacock's 'Face to Face With Scott Peterson' (YouTube/@peacock)

On March 16, 2005, Scott Peterson was sentenced to death and was sent to San Quentin where his life could have come to an end. However, the verdict was later overturned in August 2020 and he was given life imprisonment without the possibility of parole.

He is now serving a life sentence at Mule Creek State Prison, reports Desert Sun. He still claims to be innocent in Laci's murder case. In March 2024, his case was picked up by the Los Angeles Innocence Project, which aims to exonerate incarcerated people.

“The Innocence Project is going to start from the ground up and they're going to look at the case as to whether there's any alternative theories as to what happened to Laci and Conner Peterson," legal analyst Steven Clark was quoted by NBC Bay Area.

The Innocence Project will investigate the burglary that occurred across the street and a van that was burned near Laci’s home. “What they want to do is go through that van with a fine tooth comb and analyze whether any DNA was there from Laci Peterson. That will be a very big deal," Clark was further quoted.

How to stream 'Face to Face With Scott Peterson'?

A still from the official trailer for 'Face to Face With Scott Peterson' (YouTube/@peacock)

In Peacock docuseries 'Face to Face With Scott Peterson', Peterson speaks on camera for the first time, sharing intimate details of his side of the story with Director and Executive Producer Shareen Anderson, who has been investigating Laci Peterson's case for years.

Peterson's family and experts who have dedicated 20 years to uncover the inconsistencies in the evidence, paired with new information and alternative theories will make one wonder if the jury actually got it right or they put the wrong person behind the bars. 'Face to Face With Scott Peterson' will premiere coming Tuesday, August 20, on Peacock.

