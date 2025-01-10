Barbara Corcoran’s ‘painful’ dyslexia struggles wasn’t a setback — it was the key to her massive success

Barbara Corcoran isn’t alone in embracing the struggles of dyslexia —there’s another 'Shark Tank' judge who knows that journey all too well

Shark Tank's well-known judge and real-estate mogul Barbara Corcoran opened up about how her dyslexia shaped her journey to success. Looking back at her struggles, she shared that what once caused pain and insecurity ultimately became her greatest strength. “It’s the whole reason I succeeded,” the 74-year-old revealed on 'Lessons in Dyslexic Thinking', a podcast hosted by Kate Griggs, founder of Made By Dyslexia. Growing up, Corcoran didn’t know she had dyslexia, but her challenges with reading and schoolwork taught her strength, determination, and the ability to handle rejection.

She remembered the “pain that goes with being different from the other kids” as she struggled with reading and keeping pace with lessons, which made her feel insecure and less capable. For years,

she doubted herself and thought she wasn't capable or smart enough. It wasn't until her son was diagnosed with dyslexia that she realized she had been living with the same condition all along. “I don’t think you get the same motivation or the ability to deal with rejection the way you do if you’re dyslexic,” she told Fortune. Despite the challenges, Corcoran considers dyslexia to be one that handed her the key to success on so many unpredictable extents.

'Shark Tank' judge Barbara Corcoran attends the Tribeca Talks Panel in 2022 (Image Source: Getty Images | Theo Warp)

Corcoran explained that when failing becomes second nature, you build a thick skin. “You hit me on the head, and I bounce up and say, ‘Hit me again!’” she told the outlet, further continuing, “Most people would say that’s stupid. But I say that’s a gift—that you can take that hit, again and again and again, because it’s no big deal. You’ve been doing that since you were a little kid.” Corcoran also revealed how this helped her build her business, The Corcoran Group, which she later sold for $66 million in 2001, as per Business Insider. She described dyslexia as a tool to freedom to “write her own rules” and approach business in her way. “If you don’t know how to fail and get back up, you don’t move ahead in anything, so it’s the greatest attribute to have,” she concluded.

The dyslexia that had caused her to struggle and fail in school ultimately taught Corcoran how to handle rejection and bounce back stronger. Drawing on the resourceful lessons from her homemaker mother, Corcoran changed a modest venture into a $5 billion real estate empire, according to her official website. She credits those early failures with giving her the strength needed to succeed in business. After working 22 different jobs, Corcoran finally took her life into her own hands. While working as a waitress, she reportedly borrowed $1,000 from her boyfriend, quit her job, and opened a small real estate office in New York City.



Corcoran isn’t alone in embracing dyslexia as a strength. She noted that half of the 'Shark Tank' judges, including Daymond John and Kevin O’Leary, have spoken openly about their experiences with dyslexia. In an interview with CNBC, O’Leary shared how his teachers helped him reframe dyslexia as a “superpower.” In his book 'Cold Hard Truth', he described it as an advantage: “You have the ability to read backwards, read in a mirror, read upside down. Can any of your classmates do that?” He credited this perspective with restoring his confidence. Dyslexia is surprisingly common among entrepreneurs. Research suggests that one in three US business owners have dyslexia, a rate far exceeding the general population.

