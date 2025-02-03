Barbara Corcoran never wanted this ‘Shark Tank’ deal, but her fellow sharks ‘shamed’ her into it

Although Shark Tank’s first-ever all-Shark deal became a hallmark moment for the TV show, Barbara Corcoran revealed she was pressured into partaking

Barbara Corcoran, the iconic investor on ‘Shark Tank,’ is known for her sharp business acumen and straightforward attitude. However, she recently revealed that she was once ‘shamed’ into participating in the show’s first-ever-all-shark deal—a decision she now regrets. Back in Season 4, entrepreneurs Veronica Perlongo and Maria Curcio appeared on ‘Shark Tank’ to pitch their innovative product, ‘BuggyBeds.’ This device was designed to detect bed bugs early and despite its niche market, the company had already generated a net profit of $150,000 within just six months. The duo originally sought $125,000 for a 7% stake in their business, but investor Kevin O’Leary quickly proposed a counteroffer: $250,000 for 25%.

As the pitch progressed, the remaining four sharks—Daymond John, Mark Cuban, Robert Herjavec, and Barbara Corcoran—decided to join O’Leary, resulting in a historic moment for the series—the first-ever all-shark deal. Although this groundbreaking investment became a hallmark moment for the show. However, Corcoran later admitted she was pressured into participating. She revealed, “I just didn’t get that business and I didn’t want to play. The guys shamed me into it, and I won’t fall for the ‘team spirit’ thing again. There’s absolutely no status in telling your friends you own a bed bug business…” as reported by Fandom Wire.

31/ If she isn't badass enough, this is the letter @BarbaraCorcoran sends to Mark Burnett that changes his opinion to give her an audition. She lands the position on Shark Tank where she's been for over 10+ seasons. pic.twitter.com/3K8xJIkYkf — Kevin Lee (@kevinleeme) August 28, 2020

Corcoran went on to explain that she had serious doubts about ‘BuggyBeds’ from the start. She further remarked, “I also thought the entrepreneur pitching was a great salesperson, but my gut just didn’t believe her. Lesson learned again: trust your gut.” Despite Corcoran’s reservations, ‘BuggyBeds’ has since become one of the most successful products to emerge from the show. The brand has expanded to include a variety of insect detection and prevention products, proving that the deal—whether driven by peer pressure or not—ultimately paid off.

As per CNBC, beyond her experiences on the show, Corcoran has had a rollercoaster journey in her career. Before she became a fixture on the show, she was nearly denied the opportunity altogether. In an interview on Barstool’s 'Chicks in the Office' podcast, Corcoran shared that she was originally cast for the show, only to have her job offer taken back at the last minute.

Barbara Corcoran attends the 'Shark Tank' season 8 premiere at Viceroy L'Ermitage Beverly Hills on September 23, 2016 in Beverly Hills, California. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Tibrina Hobson)

She remarked, “I was embarrassed. I told all my friends, ‘I’m going to Hollywood,’ So I sat down and wrote an email right to them and said, ‘You’ve made a mistake.’” Explaining the incident, she revealed that the producer’s secretary reached out to her and asked her to be an investor in the show. However, two weeks later—just a week before filming—she received a call saying the producers had decided to go with another female investor instead. She demanded that the producers let both women compete for the spot, and they ultimately agreed. Corcoran landed the role and has remained a staple on the show for 14 seasons.