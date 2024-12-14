‘Avengers: Doomsday’ cast just got even bigger and fans are all in

One of our favorite cast members is set to make a major return in ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ and we can't wait for it

The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) is gearing up for its next big adventure with 'Avengers: Doomsday', and we couldn’t be more excited to see our favorite superhero reunite to take on Dr Doom. With new cast announcements and surprising twists on the horizon, the movie is shaping up to be a major event for Marvel lovers everywhere.

So far, we know Robert Downey Jr will return in a new role, but that’s just the tip of the iceberg. Marvel is bringing back familiar faces and introducing fresh ones, making this multiverse story even more thrilling.

Hayley Atwell returns to MCU as Peggy Carter in 'Avengers: Doomsday'

A still from 'Captain America: The First Avenger' (Marvelstudios)

Hayley Atwell is officially coming back to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, reprising her role as the beloved Peggy Carter in the upcoming 'Avengers: Doomsday', as reported by Digital Spy. We are super thrilled to hear the news, as Atwell has been a fan-favorite since her first appearance in 'Captain America: The First Avenger' in 2011. Atwell’s character, Peggy Carter, holds a special place in the MCU’s history as an MI6 agent, a founder of SHIELD, and the wartime love interest of Steve Rogers. Over the years, Atwell has given Peggy a role that resonates with the audience and has soon become one of their favorite superheroes, appearing in several Marvel projects including 'Agent Carter', 'Captain America: The Winter Soldier', 'Avengers: Endgame', and 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness'.

In her most recent MCU outing, Atwell played a variant of Peggy, Captain Carter, a super-soldier version of the character. Despite meeting a grim fate in the film, her return in 'Avengers: Doomsday' sparks the main question about how she will fit into the multiverse narrative. Directed by Joe and Anthony Russo, the film will reunite Atwell with Chris Evans, though it remains unclear if he will reprise his role as Steve Rogers or play a new character altogether. Atwell’s involvement, alongside other returning and new stars, puts 'Avengers: Doomsday' as a highly anticipated chapter in the MCU’s evolving multiverse saga.

Hayley Atwell's return in 'Avengers: Doomsday' sets internet on fire

A still from 'Doctor Strange: In The Multiverse of Madness' (Marvelstudios)

Many fans were excited with the news of Hayley Atwell returning to the MCU in 'Avengers: Doomsday' as one shared, "Avengers Doomsday is becoming more special by the comeback of Atwell, while another wrote, "This movie is gonna be amazing!"

Avengers Doomsday is becoming more special by the comeback of Atwell. — SurajDK (@Kantsurya880Dk) December 13, 2024

This movie is gonna be amazing! — Chance🎄🎁 (@SkySupremacyKS) December 13, 2024

"I’m so excited to see her reprise her role! It’s been a while since we saw Peggy in the MCU. What kind of role will she have in this," asked one user while a fan posted, "good, she was pretty good." "YESSSSSSSSSSS," said one fan while another added, "Peggy in Doomsday and Captain Carter in Secret Wars."

I’m so excited to see her reprise her role! It’s been a while since we saw Peggy in the MCU. What kind of role will she have in this? — JX (@JeevashanthJx) December 14, 2024

👀👀👀👀👀 good, she was pretty good — ProfPressure (@ProfPressure) December 13, 2024

Peggy in Doomsday and Captain Carter in Secret Wars 🔥 — Austin Medeiros (@Austin_Medzz) December 13, 2024

Atwell's return as Peggy Carter in 'Avengers: Doomsday' is a nostalgic yet exciting addition for longtime Marvel fans. Whether she reprises her iconic role or explores new possibilities within the multiverse, her presence will surely have a big contribution to the film. As the MCU dives deeper into its next chapter, Atwell’s involvement ensures that the legacy of one of its most beloved characters will continue to keep us entertained. For more updates, stay tuned to MEAWW.

Disclaimer: This article contains remarks made on the Internet by individual people and organizations. MEAWW cannot confirm them independently and does not support claims or opinions being made online.