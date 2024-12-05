Austen vs. Craig: Friendship or feud? Tension heats up in 'Southern Charm' Season 10

Austen Kroll and Craig Conover's relationship has been a big part of 'Southern Charm' storyline in recent seasons

Austen Kroll and Craig Conover, once inseparable best friends, are taking center stage in the most explosive drama of 'Southern Charm' Season 10. Once the tightest of bromances, their relationship has become very shaky, with audiences holding out hope that their friendship might endure.

It's not some petty fallout, but rather it comes from Craig's new lifestyle. Having settled down with girlfriend Paige DeSorbo and being very business-minded, Craig has stepped away from the party-heavy ways of Austen and Shep Rose. In the Season 10 trailer, Craig confesses to Austen, "Our friendship will never look like it used to." The response of Austen, "I knew that's how you were going to take it," really shows how far apart they've grown. Even Shep chimes in to say Craig's decision to cut ties isn't the solution and points out, "If Craig's seen with a beer in his hand, he thinks his whole business is going down."

Adding fuel to the fire is Paige, who says that Austen and Shep feel she is targeting their influence on Craig's life. She accuses them of foaming at the mouth to try to blame her for his changes. This isn't the first time Craig and Austen have fought, but their friendship has pretty much always been the one real constant in this show.

When will Austen Kroll and Craig Conover open their restaurant ‘By The Way’?

Austen Kroll and Craig Conover's highly-anticipated restaurant, 'By the Way', is now expected to open by December 2024. Initially due to arrive this summer or fall, delays pushed the project back, but Craig revealed the new timeline in an Instagram Q&A on November 2. Slated for 45 1/2 Spring Street in Charleston, the upscale "neighborhood den" promises a cozy atmosphere, with Trop Hop beer and a menu of elevated food options. The big opening is highly anticipated by fans of the 'Southern Charm' pair.



Austen and Craig are to open their restaurant soon (@bravo)



Craig Conover says friendship with Austen Kroll will ‘never be the same’

Craig Conover opened up about the rough state of his friendship with Austen Kroll, saying that things may never go back to the way they used to be.

Craig candidly also said that their dynamic has greatly changed over time, thanks to growing tensions and personal differences. Although they still collaborate on business projects, like their forthcoming restaurant, 'By the Way', Craig insinuated that the core of their formerly close relationship has been altered. Craig stated, "I think we’ll always care about each other, but it’s not the same anymore." This friction between the two has played out during the last season, and viewers of 'Southern Charm' have become well aware of it.

Craig Conover fights with Austen (Instagram/@paige_desorbo)

Austen Kroll apologised to Craig Conover after their heated fight

Austen Kroll made an apology to Craig Conover after the explosive fight which had shaken their friendship at 'Southern Charm'. The fight was seen during a group gathering in the show, leaving them on very bad grounds with both men hurt and frustrated. However, now Austen has tried mending their relationship by accepting his mistake and giving a heart-to-heart apology to Craig.

Later, Austen said he regretted his actions and that he had let his emotions get the best of him. "I said things I shouldn't have," he said. "Craig and I have been through so much, and I hate that I hurt him." He also added how much the friendship means to him and he's committed to making things right.

