As 'John Wick' turns 10, the franchise's fans are in for a real treat

Here are some 10-year anniversary events that you can participate in as a die-hard 'John Wick' fan

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: 'John Wick' will celebrate its 10th anniversary on Thursday, October 24, 2024, marking a decade since this iconic film redefined the action genre and brought Keanu Reeves back into the spotlight. Directed by David Leitch and Chad Stahelski, the movie introduced us to a unique hitman—graceful, tough, and driven by an unexpected loss. Over the past decade, the world of John Wick has grown into a huge universe, with its assassin societies, amazing fight scenes, and memorable characters. To celebrate this special anniversary, Lionsgate is giving fans a full year of events and experiences to enjoy.

Whether you’ve been following John Wick from the beginning or you’re just discovering it now, there’s something for everyone—from big-screen re-releases to cool Las Vegas experiences and exclusive collectibles. Get ready for a whole year of exciting tributes to one of the most iconic action heroes of all time.

'John Wick' will be re-released in theatres

A still from 'John Wick' (@lionsgate)

On November 3 and 6, you can head back to the theater to watch 'John Wick' on the big screen again, thanks to Fathom Events. It’s a chance to relive the heart-pounding action and amazing stunts where they belong—in a cinema. Plus, as a special treat, you’ll get an exclusive sneak peek at 'Ballerina: From the World of John Wick', a new spin-off starring Ana de Armas. This movie is set during the events of 'John Wick: Chapter 3' and dives into the assassin culture of the Ruska Roma.

Live the John Wick experience in Las Vegas

A still from 'John Wick 2' (@lionsgate)

If you’ve ever wanted to step into John Wick’s world, now’s your chance. Starting soon, the AREA15 district in Las Vegas will host The John Wick Experience. Fans will be able to visit the famous Continental Hotel, take on escape rooms, and explore other settings from the movies. There’s even a themed bar and store. It’s the ultimate way to feel like you’re living in John Wick’s shoes, without all the dangerous gunfights!

Experience the John Wick-themed pinball machine

A still from 'John Wick 4' (@lionsgate)

If you love pinball or gaming, Stern Pinball has something special for you: a John Wick-themed pinball machine. The machine will feature the voice of Ian McShane, who plays Winston, and a custom soundtrack by Charlie Benante from the bands Anthrax and Pantera. It’s a fun way to bring the excitement of the movies into your home or favorite arcade.

Collectibles for John Wick fans

A still from 'John Wick 3' (@lionsgate)

For those who love to collect memorabilia, there are plenty of cool John Wick items on the way. On November 5, a special 10th Anniversary Titans of Cult SteelBook edition will be available on Amazon. This set will feature exclusive artwork by Matt Ryan Tobin and Dolby Vision for the first time. Fans can also grab action figures from Hot Toys, unique coins from APMEX, and even John Wick-themed ducks from Tubbz. These collectibles are perfect for anyone who wants to add a little Wick style to their collection.

What is the future of the 'John Wick' universe?

A still from 'Ballerina' (@lionsgate)

The anniversary celebration will lead up to the release of 'Ballerina' on June 6, 2025, where Ana de Armas will star as an assassin-in-training named Eve Macarro. The movie takes place during 'John Wick: Chapter 3' and promises to add even more to the expanding world of John Wick. But that’s not all—Donnie Yen’s character, Caine, will also get his spin-off movie, and a new series called 'John Wick: Under the High Table' is in the works, with Chad Stahelski and Keanu Reeves involved.

The world of John Wick continues to grow, and with a whole year of celebrations planned, there’s never been a better time to be a fan. Whether you're watching the movies again, grabbing some cool merch, or stepping into the world of assassins in Las Vegas, the next year will be full of excitement, action, and surprises for everyone who loves 'John Wick'.

'John Wick' trailer