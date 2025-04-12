'The Voice' contestant sang Ariana Grande's own song in front of her — and turned all four chairs

Ariana Grande tells 'The Voice' contestant who chose one of her songs for blind auditions, “That’s Your Song Now!”

Gymnani Williams appeared on 'The Voice' blind auditions in 2021 and gave a powerful performance on Ariana Grande's POV, and she nailed it. Ariana Grande, who was the first one to turn the chair, told Williams, "That's your song now! Take it!" Grande then added, "I don't remember where I am or what was happening... that was phenomenal! There were so many alterations to the melody, and I trusted every single one of them, and I believed that each and every one of them had an intention." Grande wasn't done yet. "You are an effective communicator, and you have a gift... and I'm honored that you sang my song," she told Williams. John Legend also didn't hold back and commented, "You turned all four chairs; it is the highest honor that we can bestow on anybody."

Legend also praised Gymani for "the audacity to sing Ariana's song behind her" and marveled at the liberty with which Williams sang the entire piece, telling her, "You truly made it so much your own." Next up, Kelly Clarkson also added to the stream of praises and said, "I had a battle within myself during your performance. Because I was like, obviously I should be turning around, but you're singing Ariana's song. But I had to turn around because you're incredibly gifted." Perhaps the biggest compliment came when she told Williams, "Your voice is why this show exists."

Fans also couldn't stop raving about her performance and flooded the YouTube comments section. One viewer said, "This is a very soulful version of this song. It makes you listen to the lyrics (they are clever) and appreciate them, as opposed to the original version where, at least for me, they just never hit me deep." Another fan wrote, "The way she took it from a love song to a song about God is amazing! She’s saying she’d love to see herself from God's point of view of unconditional love and see her true potential." Some fans also compared her with Grande's song. "I am sorry to say this, but she sang it way better than Ariana; the song belongs to Gymani," said one. Another fan added, "I'm telling my grandkids that some singer called Ariana Grande covered this song, and the original was never found."

Social media also went into a frenzy to praise William's powerful vocals. One tweeted, She’s a smart woman. And a very mature individual. (Just impressive the way she contained herself after she smashed Ariana’s song & upon that...a four-chair turn.) I think she could go further with Kelly than with Ariana. Smart choice. Best wishes!!" Another added, "Great rendition of an Ariana song, then turned around to pick Kelly. That was the ultimate snub, lol. That’s why I love this show."

Later, in an interview with ShoutOut Atlanta, Williams shared, "I started singing at a very early age and at first didn’t like it very much because I didn’t understand my potential. After realizing that singing was my purpose, it grew on me instantly. I began to write and sing more, and become confident not in what people wanted me to be but for who I was. " The singer/songwriter also said, "I wanted to find a way to use my gift and take care of my children. When I realized my voice would be my way out, I took it and ran with it."