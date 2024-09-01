Are Niles and Matilda still together? ‘90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days’ pair's relationship turns turbulent

MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA: '90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days' Season 7 is set to introduce eight new couples who will embark on a transformative journey as they meet in person for the very first time.

These couples, having formed connections online, will travel to various exciting locations around the world, including Nigeria, the Philippines, Ghana, Poland, Brazil, Jordan, South Africa, and Croatia. Each pair will have the opportunity to see if their virtual bond can blossom into a genuine relationship when they finally come face to face with their partners.

Among the featured couples are Niles, a 28-year-old from Alabama, and Matilda, a 23-year-old from Ghana. Their love story began two years ago when they connected online. What initially started as a friendly pen-pal relationship blossomed into a deep love affair as Niles recognized that Matilda possessed all the qualities he was searching for in a life partner.

However, Niles has struggled with romantic relationships in the past, which adds an extra layer of complexity to his feelings for Matilda. Confident in his love for her, he took the bold step of proposing to Matilda over the phone.

Yet, while Matilda is eagerly planning their wedding and believes they will tie the knot during this upcoming visit, Niles is hesitant and prefers to wait before making such a significant commitment. He finds himself in a difficult position, fearing how Matilda might react if he expresses his concerns about rushing into marriage.

The complexities of transitioning from an online romance to a phone proposal, followed by the whirlwind of wedding planning, present a unique set of challenges for the couple. Nevertheless, there is hope that Matilda will be able to understand the difficulties Niles has faced in his past relationship, and that they may find a way to navigate through these obstacles together.

With open communication and mutual understanding, it’s possible that Niles and Matilda could build a strong foundation for their future together in the real world.

'90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days' Season 7 star Matilda (@tlc)

'90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days' Season 7 star Niles wants to wait for marriage

The official trailer for the TLC show '90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days' Season 7 showcased Niles grappling with the idea of marrying Matilda. While he does have pure feelings for her, he feels unprepared for marriage at this moment.

Viewers will watch as Niles and Matilda work towards aligning their views on the concept of marriage. Both are still in their twenties and Niles is considering delaying their decision to take that significant step.

'90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days' Season 7 star Niles wants to wait for marriage (@tlc)

How long did Niles and Matilda date?

Before Niles mustered the courage to ask the life-changing question to the woman he adored, Matilda, the two had been engaging in delightful conversations online for quite some time. Their connection began two years ago when fate brought them together, and from that moment, it was as if an invisible thread linked their hearts.

Shortly after their initial meeting, Niles decided to take a leap of faith and proposed to Matilda over the phone, a decision that filled him with both excitement and nervousness. To his immense joy, Matilda enthusiastically accepted his proposal, affirming her love for him. Their relationship blossomed from that point onward, filled with shared dreams and plans for the future, as they navigated the thrilling journey of love together.

'90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days' Season 7 star Niles proposed to Matilda on call (@tlc)

'90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days' Season 7 premieres on September 1, 2024, at 8 pm ET on TLC and Max.