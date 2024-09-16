Are Kristy Rose and Robert Hernandez still together? 'I Love a Mama's Boy' stars crowned as the most dramatic couple

'I Love a Mama's Boy' stars Robert Hernandez and Kristy Rose received disapproval of Nancy Hernandez

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: 'I Love a Mama's Boy' couple Robert Hernandez and Kristy Rose are still together and thriving in their personal and professional lives. The couple has recently enjoyed Kayaking with their daughters, Kimberly and Kristina. Robert is an athlete and has been raising his daughters to follow in his footsteps.

Robert and Kristy’s storyline featured on the TLC show was a captivating blend of intense drama and heartfelt romance. The couple has gone through multiple ups and downs largely due to the interference of Robert's mother, Nancy Hernandez. However, Robert goes against Nancy's wish to marry her and cuts ties with his mom.

Nancy believed that Kristy wasn't worthy of being married to her son because she didn't do enough to take care of him. Fueled by hatred, Nancy went so far as to undermine their relationship with serious accusations, even suggesting Robert take a paternity test because his younger daughter, Kimberly, didn’t resemble him. However, Nancy's suggestion caused an explosive feud between Robert and Kristy only to find out Nancy's accusation was a lie.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Robert GreenLight Hernandez (@slickrobmma)

How did 'I Love a Mama's Boy' stars Kristy Rose and Robert Hernandez meet?

'I Love a Mama's Boy' stars Kristy Rose and Robert Hernandez met for the first time at the gym, where they both shared a passion for rigorous training. The couple felt an instant spark and Robert decided to marry Kristy within a month. The TLC show stars's whirlwind romance took an unexpected twist when Kristy's pregnancy, prompted the duo to elope leaving Nancy Hernandez reeling and heartbroken.

Nancy never liked Kristy and claimed she wasn't fit to marry her son because she didn't cook for him or wash his clothes. She also accused Kristy of being lazy. Nancy also claimed that Kristy got pregnant just to trap Robert and marry him. Despite his mother's disapproval, Robert married Kristy.

'I Love a Mama's Boy' stars Kristy Rose and Robert Hernandez met at the gym (Instagram/@kristyy_rose)

Robert's mom Nancy Hernandez accused Kristy Rose of manipulating paternity test results

'I Love a Mama's Boy' couple Robert Hernandez and Kristy Rose took a paternity test after his mother Nancy Hernandez claimed that their younger daughter didn't have any resemblance to her father's side of the family. Robert was left in disbelief following his mother's suggestion and claimed, "My mom and Kristy had problems before, but this was the lowest."

Robert took the DNA test just to prove his mother's accusation wrong but Nancy was still not satisfied. The paternity test revealed a striking 99.99% probability that Kimberly was Robert's daughter, yet Nancy’s skepticism lingered. She couldn’t help but ask, "Why isn’t it 100%?" She claimed that the report wasn't authentic and accused Kristy of manipulating the numbers.

'I Love a Mama's Boy' stars Kristy Rose and Robert Hernandez have two daughters (Instagram/@kristyy_rose)

'I Love a Mama's Boy' star Robert Hernandez calls himself 'wifey's boy'

'I Love a Mama's Boy' star Robert Hernandez has had enough of his mother, Nancy Hernandez's drama and eventually decided to part ways. He claimed that Nancy and her games to sabotage his relationship had been exposed and he could now see his mother's true side. He wanted his mother to apologize to him and Kristy Rose for the paternity test drama.

Robert also announced that the "puppet strings" his mother had him on has been "cut off" now he was no longer a mama's boy. The TLC show star called himself a "wifey's boy" and was thrilled for the new beginnings.

'I Love a Mama's Boy' star Robert Hernandez calls himself 'wifey's boy' (@tlc)

'I Love a Mama's Boy' Season 4 will premiere on Monday, September 16 at 9 pm ET on TLC.