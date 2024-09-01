Are Joe and Magda still together? ‘90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days’ couple's future plans create rift

'90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days' stars Joe and Magda's romance has been affected by their settlement plans

TALLAHASSEE, FLORIDA: ‘90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days’ Season 7 introduces eight brand new couples as they explore their online relationships after meeting face-to-face. Among them are Joe who hails from Florida and Magda, originally from Poland.

Joe, a 34-year-old appealing and diligent Italian-American, has developed strong feelings for Magda, a 23-year-old volleyball player. She is the first woman for whom Joe deleted his dating apps, and she is fully committed to him, even quitting her job to prepare for her upcoming move to the United States.

While Magda is eager to start a family soon, Joe, despite his feelings, is hesitant and feels the relationship is progressing too quickly, especially since they have yet to meet in person.

In the TLC show, the settlement plans of Joe and Magda bring up uncertainties regarding the future of their relationship. Currently, it's unclear if they are still together in real life, but viewers can expect to see their love story unfold in the next season of the show.

At the time of writing, the current relationship status of Joe and Magda remains a mystery, however, we think they are not together anymore.

Who are Joe and Magda on ‘90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days’ Season 7?

Joe and Magda are set to make their debut in ‘90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days' Season 7, where they will continue to explore the complexities of their relationship in the popular TLC series. Joe, hailing from sunny Florida, has found himself captivated by the beauty of Magda, a talented volleyball player from Poland.

Despite the significant distance that separates them, their love has blossomed, and they are determined to make their relationship work. However, they will encounter some challenges along the way, particularly regarding their future together.

One of the key issues they will face is the differing timelines for starting a family, while Magda is eager to embrace motherhood and is ready to welcome children into her life, Joe is not quite on the same page yet. This difference in their aspirations will undoubtedly create tension as they navigate their relationship in the spotlight.

Joe and Magda on ‘90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days’ Season 7 (@tlc)

When will '90 Day Fiance: the 90 Days' Season 7 air?

The highly anticipated Season 7 of '90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days' will be dropping on September 1, 2024. Fans of the series can tune in to TLC at 8 PM ET to catch the exciting new episodes as they unfold. This season promises to bring even more drama, romance, and unforgettable moments as couples navigate the complexities of longdistance relationships and the challenges that come with meeting their partners for the first time. Be sure to mark your calendars and get ready for another thrilling installment of this beloved reality series.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 90 Day Fiance (@90dayfiance)

‘90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days’ Season 7 premieres on September 1, 2024, at 8 pm ET on TLC.