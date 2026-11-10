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Chris O’Donnell teases ‘9-1-1: Nashville’ Season 2 plot and what’s next for the firehouse

Chris O'Donnell discusses his experience on '9-1-1: Nashville,' working with new cast members, and the possibility of more franchise crossovers.
BY SHOVAN ROY
UPDATED 5 HOURS AGO
Chris O'Donnell in a still from '9-1-1: Nashville' (Cover Image Source: Disney)
Chris O'Donnell in a still from '9-1-1: Nashville' (Cover Image Source: Disney)

'9-1-1: Nashville' Season 2 is bringing increasingly unusual emergencies to the firehouse, and Chris O'Donnell says viewers should prepare for even more unexpected situations. From deadly snakes and unusual rescues to new faces changing the team's dynamics, the actor has offered a glimpse of what lies ahead in the ABC drama.

Speaking in a recent interview with ABC, O'Donnell joked about the show's increasingly wild emergency storylines. The latest episodes have already featured murder hornets, pollen storms and cobras aboard a plane. One particularly unusual rescue involved babies trapped inside pipes.

"I honestly open the scripts and think, they just keep coming up with these things," O'Donnell said. Recalling the baby rescue, he revealed that the production used realistic fake babies for the scene. "I sent a picture home to my family and kids, and they couldn't tell whether it was a real baby or a fake one. It's insane."

Chris O'Donnell, Hunter McVey, Juani Feliz, Michael Provost, and Hailey Kilgore in a still from '9-1-1: Nashville' (Image Source: Disney)

The actor also admitted that filming some of the show's graphic emergencies can be difficult. Despite knowing that the special effects are not real, he said he struggles with the sight of trauma and gore. O'Donnell offered a brief hint about an upcoming episode during the interview, though he avoided revealing details. Asked about an exclusive preview, he described his character heading into a cornfield to investigate something unusual. "I'm out looking for something in a cornfield, and it's unusual, to say the least," he teased.

The season is also introducing new challenges through Ryan Phillippe's arrival as Rogue Kelly. O'Donnell described the newcomer as someone who initially comes across as brash. "His name is Rogue Kelly, so he comes in a little brash at the beginning," he explained. However, the actor praised Phillippe's contribution and welcomed Camryn Manheim to the cast, saying the additions had made the experience even more enjoyable.

Chris O'Donnell in a still from '9-1-1: Nashville' (Image Source: Disney)

The conversation also touched on potential crossover episodes involving the wider '9-1-1' universe. O'Donnell confirmed that the original series had appeared in the previous season and suggested that viewers could see more familiar faces this time. "I think there's more to come this year, and maybe we'll see some of our friends from Lone Star," he said, referring to '9-1-1: Lone Star.'

The 56-year-old actor also spoke warmly about working alongside LeAnn Rimes, who has been helping him improve his two-step dancing. While he admitted he still needs practice, he praised her musical talent and described her as a fantastic co-star. New episodes of '9-1-1: Nashville' Season 2 air Thursdays at 9/8c on ABC.

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