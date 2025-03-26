Michael Jackson’s eating habits during his tour revealed — and some are truly bizarre

Michael Jackson, the legendary pop star, has always been in the limelight and not always for good reason. Life has been under the microscopic lens of law and judiciary; however, this time, the lens was in the hands of the author Aphrodite Jones. Her book titled ‘Michael Jackson Conspiracy,’ published in 2007, details many lesser-known aspects of Michael Jackson’s life—including his peculiar eating habits on tour. The author reveals Michael Jackson’s “passenger profile” dated September 1, 2003, published in the book, with specific details of his exclusive tour diet.

According to Mirror US, Jones claims that Jackson had an unwavering loyalty to one fast food chain: KFC. His preferred breakfast? “KFC original chicken breasts, mashed potatoes, corn, biscuits, scrambled eggs with strawberry jelly, gravy, and spray butter.” On alternate days, he would opt for a “salmon lox, low-fat wheat bagels, low-fat cream cheese, fruit plate, and whole fruit (especially oranges, grapes, apples, and bananas).” But his love for fried chicken remained steadfast, as the flight log stated, “If travelling for several consecutive days, will try other forms of chicken, but would still like the KFC.” The log details also mentioned that his lunch and dinner would also be the same, but the serving would differ depending on the time of the day.

But perhaps the most bizarre revelation? Jackson’s alleged method of disguising his alcoholic beverages. As reported by Mirror, Jones, in her book, has shared the flight log details that read, "White wine in a Diet Coke can on every flight. 7-Up, Orange Crush, or fruit punch. Will sometimes drink tequila, gin, or Crown Royal." This information was then used against the Pop King during one of his child abuse trials in 2005. The prosecution claimed that Jackson plied Gavin Arvizo with alcohol on a flight from Miami to Santa Barbara in February 2003. However, as reported by The Telegraph, a flight attendant named Cynthia Bell testified that Jackson never personally requested wine in soda cans. Instead, she stated it was her idea, emphasizing that he was “a very private drinker.” Additionally, she denied witnessing Jackson ever serve alcohol to children; Bell’s testimony directly contradicted the prosecution’s claims. Jackson was later cleared of the child abuse and molestation charges after a month-long hearing process, per BBC.

Despite wild speculations about Jackson’s health and diet over the years, his publicist, Kevin McLin, maintained that the star was mindful of his food choices. Speaking to ABC News, McLin stated, “He was just careful about what he ate; he just tried to be healthy. He ate turkey burgers, Chinese food, and a lot of vegetables. He always tried to eat healthy stuff… He tried to stay away from red meat.” The report also dismissed rumors of an eating disorder. Even Jackson’s personal trainer, actor, and bodybuilder Lou Ferrigno—best known for playing 'The Incredible Hulk'—attested to his good health. He added, “He might have been a little thin because he was under a lot of stress training for the tour. But when I put him through the routine and everything, I mean, it was just fine. Very energetic.”