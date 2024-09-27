'Apartment 7A' vs 'Rosemary's Baby': The 1968 film is a classic, the 2024 prequel is a dud

'Apartment 7A' tries to build on the legacy of 'Rosemary's Baby', but stumbles in several key areas

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK: We all knew that Paramount+ was stepping into the risky territory by creating a prequel to the timeless classic 'Rosemary’s Baby'. We, as fans, never felt a need for a prequel to the 1968 film that more or less established all the facts that we needed to know. And yet, five decades later, somebody came up with the idea to pick up Terry Gionoffrio's story, who wasn't even a lead character in the original but pushed Rosemary's story in a terrifying way.

'Apartment 7A' features Julia Garner as Terry, the character originally played by Angela Dorian. She is an aspiring dancer whose career suffers a setback when her ankle is injured during a performance. She is single, lonely, jobless, and penniless when she meets a sweet, elderly couple. When they offered her to live rent-free in their apartment, she couldn't refuse. Things are finally beginning to fall into place until she finds out that she is pregnant. But that's the least of her problems as a demonic revelation awaits her.

'Apartment 7A' doesn't match up to the horrors of 'Rosemary's Baby'

Julia Garner in 'Apartment 7A' (@paramount+)

Let's all agree, 'Rosemary's Baby' set the bar too high for the films in its genre. Recreating its magic was anyway a tough task. Director Natalie Erika James bakes the prequel in the same mold as the original so much so that it begins to feel like a replica (but with flaws).

'Apartment 7A' doesn’t exactly bring anything fresh to the table. Not only does the plot look like a rehashed version of 'Rosemary's Baby', but it also disappoints when it comes to the horror part.

In the lead, we have a young woman, who begins to lose control over her body and mind. She can feel the demonic presence, yet none of the scenes gives you the chills. Set in 1965, the film attempts to capture the eerie, suspenseful atmosphere of the original, but it doesn’t quite hit the mark.

One of the differences between both films is that in 'Apartment 7A' the devil makes an appearance. But guess what, he's decked out in glittering sequins, which looks glamorous rather than terrifying. Just there and then, the film meant to give us goosebumps misses the opportunity to leave any impression.

'Rosemary's Baby' explored deeper themes

Mia Farrow in 'Rosemary's Baby' (@paramountpictures)

Roman Polanski's directorial 'Rosemary's Baby' had elements of paranoia, manipulation, and an unsettling view of a woman's autonomy under threat. It also offered a deep exploration of the fear that comes with losing control of your own body.

The original film was about more than Satanism. What stood apart was its commentary on how society treats women, always ready to manipulate or dismiss them. 'Apartment 7A' just picks up the plot without delving into the deeper themes of the movie. And thus, it turns out to be a failed attempt at what could have been a truly chilling prequel.

Talking about the performance, Julia Garner is undoubtedly exceptional. Terry is a complex character to play. She is vulnerable and desperate, and yet, she is a strong-willed person with a go-getter attitude. Garner brings the character to life but Dianne Wiest as Minnie Castevet and Kevin McNally as Roman Castevet don't actually live up to the expectations.

Wiest had big shoes to fill in. Ruth Gordon bagged the Academy Award for playing Minnie in the original and Wiest somehow lacks the magic that the character required. Even McNally fails to leave a mark in the prequel.

'Rosemary's Baby' is indeed a better choice than its prequel. But those who want to give the supposed fresh take a try can stream it on Paramount+.