'Apartment 7A' Review: Rosemary's Baby's prequel is more of the same and less of the scare

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK: Roman Polanski's 'Rosemary's Baby' is one of the great horror films of all times. The success of the 1968 film made way for its sequel in 1976 and close to five decades later, we have a prequel. 'Apartment 7A' is set in 1965, giving us a glimpse of what happened at Bramford before Rosemary and Guy rented an apartment in the infamous building.

'Apartment 7A' sails in the known territory- A young woman surrounded by over-friendly neighbors and she soon starts to lose control over her body. The entire premise is familiar to those who have watched 'Rosemary's Baby’ and the only appeal of the prequel lies in the nostalgia and legacy of that original masterpiece.

Cast of 'Apartment 7A' has some big shoes to fill

Dianne Wiest in 'Apartment 7A' (@paramount+)

In 'Apartment 7A', Julia Garner plays Terry Gionoffrio, replacing Angela Dorian who had a brief appearance in 'Rosemary's Baby'. The film starts by introducing us to the Terry's ambition of becoming a Broadway star. However, her dreams are shattered after she suffers a leg injury during a performance. The injury not only threatens her career but also makes her emotionally vulnerable. An elderly couple generously offers her a rent-free apartment in their building but those who have seen 'Rosemary's Baby' would know exactly where this is going.

Julia Garner is no stranger to tough roles, having won three Emmys for 'Ozark'. She delivers what's required from her character, be it expressing moments of desperation to chase her dream, or, living the horrors of the building. The prequel falters to deliver more than a bite of nostalgia but Garner isn't to be blamed.

Dianne Wiest and Kevin McNally step into the shoes of Minnie and Roman Castavet, the Satan-worshipping couple. Wiest is convincing in her role but it's hard to beat Ruth Gordon's Oscar-winning performance in 'Rosemary's Baby'.

'Apartment 7A' thrives on legacy but lacks new thrills

Julia Garner as Terry Gionoffrio in 'Apartment 7A' (@paramount+)

The problem with 'Apartment 7A' is that it doesn't offer any moments of surprise or thrills to those who have watched the original. Natalie Erika James's direction is top-notch as she recreates the New York of 1960s, but the film feels more like a rehash than a fresh take. Not only it lacks suspense but the scares also don't leave an impression. The only scene that leaves an impact is where Terry is humiliated during the audition.

Even those unfamiliar to the franchise may feel disappointed with the pacing of this prequel. The first half establishes Terry’s life and ambitions before she slowly realises that something is very wrong with the Castevets. Despite multiple opportunities, the tension never quite builds to the level it should. Even the climax fails to generate any chills.

Sadly, 'Apartment 7A' feels like a forced prequel which doesn't contribute anything to the franchise. Fans of 'Rosemary's Baby' can watch it for the nostalgia but don't expect anything more from it.

'Apartment 7A' is available to stream on Paramount+.