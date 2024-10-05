Anne Hathaway confirms sequel to iconic film that shot her to fame 20 years ago

After nearly 2 decades, Anne Hathaway has finally confirmed the return of this fan-favorite franchise that we were eargly waiting for

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: After years of anticipation, fans of 'The Princess Diaries' have a reason to celebrate as The third installment of the franchise has been greenlit, with Anne Hathaway set to reprise her iconic role as Princess Mia of Genovia. On Friday, October 4, Hathaway took to Instagram to share the news, delighting followers with a selfie video interspersed with clips from the first two films. She even recited the iconic "Shut up!" line from the original movie, a moment that has stuck with fans since the series first hit screens over two decades ago.

This announcement comes after years of speculation and development, with Hathaway previously providing hopeful updates on the project. She mentioned that the film was "in a good place," during a 2023 interview with V Magazine, though nothing had been confirmed at the time. Now, with the production officially greenlit and filming set to begin later this year, fans can finally look forward to the continuation of Mia Thermopolis's royal adventures.

What will 'The Princess Diaries 3' be about?

A still from 'The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement' (@disney+)

The Princess Diaries franchise, based on the young adult novels by Meg Cabot, follows Mia Thermopolis, a San Francisco teenager who learns that her estranged father is the king of the fictional kingdom of Genovia. As Mia struggles with her new role as a princess, guided by her elegant grandmother Clarisse Renaldi (Julie Andrews), the film became a global sensation, catapulting Hathaway to stardom in the early 2000s. Now, two decades later, 'The Princess Diaries 3' will return to the enchanting world of Genovia, with Hathaway reprising her iconic role.

Who will be directing 'The Princess Diaries 3'?

A still from 'The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement' (@disney+)

With Adele Lim, director of 'Crazy Rich Asians', at the helm, fans can expect a fresh perspective on the beloved characters. As a passionate fan of the original films, Lim expressed her enthusiasm for continuing the story and celebrating its themes of female empowerment, joy, and mentorship, as reported by The Hindustan Times. With Hathaway's return and Lim’s directorial vision, the film promises to bring a fresh yet nostalgic experience to audiences worldwide. While a release date has yet to be announced, anticipation is already high for this next royal chapter.