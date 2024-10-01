Anna Delvey declares war on 'Dancing With The Stars' with bombshell accusations

Anna Delvey wasn't too graceful in taking her elimination from the ABC show

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: The scammer-turned-Netflix-series star, Anna Delvey, of 'Inventing Anna', has found herself in headlines again after an early dismissal from the popular reality series 'Dancing With The Stars'. This comes after 'Dancing With The Stars', which Delvey has been using her public platforms to attack as using her for publicity and being unfair to her. This comes after Delvey was eliminated during week two of the competition. After her elimination, Delvey spoke with NBC News, voicing her frustration. She said that the producers used her presence on the show only to drive ratings up and actually didn't mean to give her a chance to prosper. "I feel that the show so obviously used me to drive up the ratings, that they never had any plans to give me any chance to grow," she said. Delvey called the show "predatory," in that it made her feel insufficient even though she was trying to get better at dancing with her partner, professional dancer Ezra Sosa.

Delvey and Sosa were roasted by the judges and the audience for her quickstep performance to KT Tunstall's song ‘Suddenly I See’. She felt that the scoring of the judges was not proper and didn't show her progress: "It felt like I was never really given a fair chance by the viewers or some of the judges given their nonsensical scoring." Delvey added that 'DWTS' should be a competition based on dance and not on popularity of any kind. She emphasized that the ability to dance should count. While ‘DWTS’ hasn't commented on the accusations as of yet, Delvey's dramatic statements have surely just added another layer of intrigue to one already popular reality competition show. Whether her claims might be based on actual events or not, it is crystal clear that Delvey's inclusion in the conversation has created waves and kept viewers on their toes.

Anna Delvey says her favourite part of 'DWTS' was getting eliminated

Shown in a post-elimination interview, Delvey was asked what she learned from the experience. She replied, "Nothing," and laughed, indicating she wasn't very vested in it. In an interview with 'Good Morning America', she jokingly said her favorite part was getting eliminated.

Delvey's casting on 'Dancing With The Stars' was already proving to be a bit controversial, as she has a criminal past posing as a wealthy heiress and scamming people out of money. That's when ABC announced Delvey would be taking the stage for Season 33 of the competition, and the backlash from viewers began, with many calling on the network to reverse course, Page Six reported.

Delvey said she knows "how easily people will judge you without getting to know you or the true facts of your story" amid backlash over her casting.

Anna Delvey on ‘DWTS’ (@abc)

Anna Delvey was said a 's*****' dancer by Maksim Chmerkovskiy

Infamous con artist Anna Delvey who became popular for her outlandish scams recently got attacked by the former professional dancer of 'Dancing With The Stars', Maksim Chmerkovskiy. When asked his thoughts about her dancing abilities, he didn't hold back after her early elimination; instead, he called her a "s*****" dancer.



This remark came after Delvey's performance during the second week of the competition in which she and her partner Ezra Sosa danced the quickstep to KT Tunstall's song ‘Suddenly I See’. Although Delvey was determined to let loose and show off her dancing skills, the scores based on the judges' votes showed a general consensus that she fell behind in the competition. The harsh words from Chmerkovskiy just meant that he felt she fell short of the other contestants' level.



Chmerkovskiy minced no words in his interview, "She had an interesting story, pretty cool background, just wasn't translating it into a dance.". He said, "There's a reason why she was voted out so early; she's a s***** dancer."

Chmerkovskiy also added that on top of all that, it is about the talent and hard work one puts into a competition, "Yes, everybody has a story to tell, but it's ‘Dancing With the Stars’, not ‘Sitting With the Stars’ and it's about your dancing."

