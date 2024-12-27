Angela Deem's bizarre moment on '90 Day Fiancé’ is still etched in fans memories

Things went awry when Deem's patience ran out while she was chatting with her husband Michael Ilesanmi's aunt during the contentious Season 6 Tell All.

90 Day Fiancé is one of the most popular reality TV shows, with a dramatic plot and compelling cast. It explores themes of scandal, betrayal, love, and loyalty. Over the years, it has come up with numerous spin-offs, expanding its base. However, not all cast members have done the franchise proud. Amid the many controversies that happened on the show, Angela Deem’s outrageous stunt on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? remains one of the most infamous moments in the series’ history.

Angela Deem at Slate NYC on August 01, 2023, in New York City. (Image Source: Getty Images | Santiago Felipe)

Things went awry when Deem's patience ran out while she was video chatting with her husband Michael Ilesanmi's aunt Lydia during the contentious Season 6 Tell All. Deem grew angry as she believed Lydia was meddling in their relationship. Subsequently, when Lydia suggested that Deem's plastic surgery was an attempt to look sexy to other guys, the latter stood up, leaned into the camera, and threw a fit. As reported by Variety, she yelled, “You will not tell my husband what to do.” She then flashed her breasts and said, "Suck on these brand-new f-cking titties, b-tch! How do you like that sh-t now? You won’t see them goddamn titties again.”

For those unversed, Deem had strictly prohibited her husband from having social media accounts or even glancing at strippers during his bachelor party. However, she saw no issue attending a party hosted by her plastic surgeon, where she openly flirted with the doctor. Her ex-husband and his family hence were upset over this, but Deem shrugged them off, asking Ilesanmi to 'shut up', as reported by Collider. The family expected the reality star to adopt the role of a typical Nigerian wife who respects her husband but Deem's approach to her marriage was far from it.

Deem's on-camera behavior towards her ex-husband has always raised eyebrows. She frequently belittled him for not being American, verbally berated him, dictated his life choices, and even charged at him in anger. Many fans also argue that the couple should have been removed from the show after her first act of violence, yet Deem continued to appear in multiple spin-offs from 2018-1024, as reported by Screenrant.

On another occasion, in season 7 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, the couple's relationship descended into chaos, when Deem unexpectedly turned up at Ilesanmi's house in Nigeria late at night and demanded that he come outside. When he refused, she took matters into her own hands, ripping parts off his car to grab his attention. When Ilesanmi eventually came down, the dispute intensified and almost escalated into violence. As reported by Fandom Wire, Deen has also had other not-so-proud moments. In September 2018, she was arrested on the charges of over-speeding and failing a field sobriety test.