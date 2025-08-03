Elderly couple turned eating into an extreme sport on 'AGT' — and proved that age can't slow them down

'I don't know what we are judging,' Simon Cowell told the competitive eaters, Rich and Carlene LeFevre

'America's Got Talent' Season 20 has seen many surprising acts, but one that stands a notch above the rest is an act performed by an elderly couple, Rich and Carlene LeFevre. During the audition, the judges were taken by surprise to see the elderly couple stand behind a substantially long table with covered trays. As reported by Collider, the couple performed a binge-eating act as they gulped down nursing home-inspired dishes, while competing to see who could eat faster.

But as the host, Terry Crews, started the timer, the judges—who were initially scratching their heads about what was going to happen—forgot everything, and ended up in fits of laughter watching them hog down so much food. Their food menu included healthy dishes like baked peaches, corn, and soup. As the clock ran out, Carlene was announced the victor—not because she could eat more, but because Rich was a gentleman. "I don't know what we are judging, I'm gonna be honest with you," Simon Cowell said, to which Carlene replied, "Were we entertaining?" The answer was a big yes! However, the act got four "no" votes from the judges. They did not advance any further, but the act left the viewers entertained.

But what many don’t know is that this duo wasn’t just there to entertain; they were also chasing their shot at glory on the biggest stage: 'America’s Got Talent.' Having previously appeared on 'The View' and 'The Tonight Show' and with titles like the 'Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest' under their belt, they were no strangers to the spotlight. According to the Las Vegas Sun, Carlene is also nicknamed "The Madam of Etiquette" and is known for her unique eating style, the “Carlene Pop” technique, where she bounces to help food settle in the belly. Rich is not far behind either, and has earned the title of "The Locust," and is a respected competitor.

73 years young. Rich Lefevre is everything we should strive to be. #NathansHotDogEatingContest pic.twitter.com/4OtCUpUTsF — Odds Shark (@OddsShark) July 4, 2017

According to Major League Eating, back in the day, Rich was renowned as a master of long-form eating events, which lasted from 30-45 minutes. However, with age, he began to participate in more short-term events and proved his mettle there too. The outlet reported that the 73-year-old's first eating circuit was in 2002, when he took on hot dogs, an all-you-can-eat buffet, and chili contests. But his true prowess was seen when he competed against Sonya Thomas and Pat Bertoletti in a jalapeño-eating event, where he set a world record for eating 247 pickled peppers in just 8 minutes.

He's done it! @joeyjaws wins the #NathansHotDogEatingContest with an unofficial 72 hot dogs and buns. What a legend. — Nathan's Famous (@originalnathans) July 4, 2017

Rich, who is a retired CPA, also holds jaw-dropping records—including 7.75 lbs of Huevos Rancheros in 10 minutes and seven and a half slices of 24-inch pizza in 15 minutes. Joining him, his wife, Carlene, is an eating Champion in her own right. Together, the couple lives in a Nevada home, which they call "The Pink Palace." Carving out a legacy of their own, both Carlene and Rich have proved once again that age is just a number when it comes to competition.