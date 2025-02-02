‘American Pickers’ star Frank Fritz’s death certificate reveals the untold story of his health struggles

The reality TV world was left heartbroken after the death of ‘American Pickers’ star Frank Fritz, who passed away at the age of 60 on September 30, 2024. The cause of death has now been revealed in his death certificate, shedding light on the series of health struggles that ultimately led to his passing. According to the certificate, Fritz died from "late sequela of cerebral infarction," which is more commonly known as a stroke. However, his death was not solely due to the stroke, as other pre-existing health conditions contributed to his decline, including aortic stenosis and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease).

Fritz’s stroke, which occurred in July 2022, was brought on by cerebral vascular disease, a condition that disrupts the blood flow to the brain. It left the star with prominent physical impairments, which he struggled to recover from in the years following the stroke. His battle was compounded by aortic stenosis, a heart condition that limits blood flow, and COPD, a chronic lung disease that makes breathing difficult. These conditions, as noted in his death certificate, played a prominent role in his death. Mike Wolfe, Fritz’s longtime co-star and close friend, shared his grief on social media, announcing Fritz’s passing with a heartfelt message.

We are saddened to share that our friend and beloved member of The HISTORY Channel and American Pickers family, Frank Fritz, has passed away on September 30, 2024. pic.twitter.com/2kKSdgVqdS — American Pickers (@americanpickers) October 1, 2024

As per The New York Post, he wrote, “It’s with a broken heart that I share with all of you that Frank passed away last night. I’ve [known] Frank for more than half my life and what you’ve seen on TV has always been what I have seen, a dreamer who was just as sensitive as he was funny. The same off-camera as he was on, Frank had a way of reaching the hearts of so many by just being himself.” Wolfe reflected on the years he spent with Fritz, both on and off screen, emphasizing the deep bond they shared while traveling the country on the show.

As per People magazine, he remarked, “Before the show we would take off together to places we never knew existed with no destination in mind and just the shared passion to discover something interesting and historic. We’ve been on countless trips and shared so many miles. I feel blessed that I was there by his side when he took one last journey home. I love you buddy and will miss you so much I know you’re in a better place.” Wolfe shared how blessed he felt to have been by Fritz’s side in his final moments. Fritz’s health struggles began in earnest after he suffered a stroke in 2022. His recovery was a long and painful one, with multiple hospitalizations due to complications such as pneumonia and seizures.

"American pickers" Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz attend the grand opening of the History Pop Shop at History Pop Shop on December 6, 2010 in New York City. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Charles Eshelman)

Despite his best efforts, Fritz was left wheelchair-bound, and his physical limitations grew more apparent over time. He was no longer able to walk long distances or live independently, which led to a conservatorship being put in place in 2022 to manage his affairs and care. The ‘American Pickers’ team, along with fans around the world, mourns the loss of the man known for his easygoing nature and his eye for hidden treasures. Fritz’s manager, Bill Stankey said, "Frank Fritz was an exceptional human being. He loved life, he cared about people, he always had a kind word to say and he knew more about Americana and antiques than anyone I ever met."