American Idol’s Luke Bryan mocked Katy Perry’s ‘weird’ on-set habit: "She's getting her fingers..."

On 'American Idol', we’re used to seeing contestants face critiques from the judges, but sometimes Luke Bryan flips the script, especially with his playful jabs at Katy Perry, who bid farewell to the singing competition after five incredible seasons. While the judges often delivered candid feedback to contestants, they also didn't shy away from sharing their thoughts about one another.

In one such moment, Bryan took a playful dig at Perry while narrating a behind-the-scenes video of the 'Roar' singer with her glam squad as per The US Sun. The light-hearted video captures Bryan mocking Perry’s quirky habits during her makeup session, narrating, "Katy is getting jabbed in the neck," as her makeup artist worked on her jawline. He humorously continued, "Obviously she can't stop talking while she's, oh, she's doing that weird baby doll eye thing robot," as Perry blinked comically. While Perry's team styled her hair and applied eyeshadow, Bryan quipped, "All the while she's getting some dust put around her eyes and she's getting pins in her hair."

Bryan kept the laughs coming with his light-hearted commentary, saying things like, "Additional hair to the hair," and calling a makeup application "aggressive." As Katy Perry prepped for a special 'American Idol' recap episode in May 2023, Bryan joked, "She's getting her fingers massaged," and described her hair routine with, "They did a lot of combing, and now her hair is up." When Perry adjusted her makeup, Bryan continued the playful teasing: "Now she's staring at herself, adding some paint color to the front part of her brains," and "clipping her existing eyelids." He wrapped up with, "Now they are cementing her bang line down, and she's done." Sharing the hilarious moment, Bryan captioned the clip, "The collab y’all have been waiting for, GRWM (Katy) while Luke Bryan narrates."

This is not the first time Bryan has joked about Perry's flamboyant styling as she grabbed attention with a daring dress during the Top 20 reveal episode in 'American Idol' Season 22. Bryan shimmed towards Perry, who mimicked his actions as the audience clapped, according to Express US. Host Ryan Seacrest teased the judges, noting, "Luke's pants have been getting tighter every episode while Lionel's have been getting looser." Perry then humorously added, "And Luke said I look like the inside of a car wash," prompting a loud laugh from Bryan, as their earlier dance moves hilariously resembled a car wash in action.

While their playful banter is a big part of Perry and Bryan's dynamic, the country singer also has her back when she faces public criticism. Bryan came to Perry's defense during 'The Morning Show' after her kiss with contestant Benjamin Glaze sparked controversy, according to 99.9 KTDY. He dismissed the backlash as overblown, saying, “It’s unfortunate that stuff like that turns into a story that big.” He pointed out that Glaze himself had no issue with it, adding, "He was cool with everything." Bryan also acknowledged the pressures of being in the spotlight, stating, "I may say something one day that everybody’s not going to like. That’s just what you signed up for. At the end of the day, Lionel, Katy, and Ryan, our hearts are in the right place."