Katy Perry reveals 'American Idol' moment that'll haunt the rest of her life: "I'll have to hide..."

Katy Perry shared about a particular moment in 'American Idol', that will never leave her alone

Katy Perry may have bid goodbye to 'American Idol' after judging the show for 5 marvelous seasons, but that does not mean her past actions on the singing reality show will leave her alone. Throughout her seven-year tenure on the hit reality TV show, Perry has shared memorable moments with her fellow judges, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan. However, there were also times when Perry was on the receiving end of the fans, like when she was accused of being unprofessional for the "unfair treatment" of contestant Wé Ani, as reported by The US Sun. However, Perry once revealed how a particular moment on the show would haunt her for the rest of her life.

Perry spilled the beans on the incident during an interview with Billboard alongside her fellow judges and host Ryan Seacrest while promoting 'American Idol' Season 22. They shared the best decisions they've made as judges and reflected on times they passionately supported a contestant. Katy revealed there was a moment when she "did a luau" for a singer, admitting she "disgraced" herself "on national television."

Perry shared, "What you’ll understand is I disgraced myself. I disgraced myself on national television. I tell you, it’s not even out yet, but when it comes out, I’ll have to hide." At the time of the incident, Katy went all out to make sure the singer advanced, saying she "put my reputation on the line" for her. She felt vindicated when the contestant impressed the judges in the next round. During the filming of 'American Idol Season' 22’s Top 24 in Hawaii, Katy joked she’d have to "hide" when the luau scene aired, as the auditions hadn’t been shown on TV yet.

Perry shared in the interview, "She deserved it. She had more talent, and she fought for it, and to be honest, when we saw her next, she was like a whole different person, and I was so glad that I did that," said Perry. The singer also doubled down, "Even though it will haunt me for the rest of my life. The luau will probably live on longer than the show. It’ll probably be the last thing that they say about me in my life. It was so weird."

While Perry's run on 'American Idol' was nothing short of iconic, her sudden departure caught many off guard. Despite this, Perry's dedicated fanbase continues to support her and looks forward to seeing her career grow. Unfortunately, her single 'Woman's World' from the album '143' only reached No. 63 rank on the Billboard Hot 100, which fueled speculations that she might want to return to the show. An insider revealed to Life & Style magazine that Perry has been pleading with 'American Idol' producers to give her back her spot, as reported by The News. The source also mentioned that Perry sees the show as a "safe, steady gig." However, with Carrie Underwood currently in the judge role, it's unlikely Perry will return unless the new season's ratings are a disaster.