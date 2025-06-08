'American Idol' finalists reveal 5 harsh truths about the show, and we're sorry to burst your bubble

These finalists open up about what happens behind the scenes on 'American Idol', and its not all glam and glory

'American Idol' is not only one of the most entertaining reality TV shows, but also a ray of hope for many singers, serving as a launching pad for true talent. It has given a break to many aspiring singers who now rule the music industry. However, the journey from being a contestant on the show to the outside world is not what we expect. The following finalists reveal 5 hidden truths about the show, which prove that it's not all about glitz and glamor.

1. There is not just one audition

Contrary to popular belief, contestants don't appear for the judges' audition on the first go. Many of them revealed that there are multiple rounds of initial screenings. David Cook winner of season 7 told in an interview with Business Insider, "People always seemed a little shocked when I told them that my audition in front of Simon and Paula and Randy was my fifth audition." He also mentioned that, due to frequent flying between Oklahoma and Nebraska, he earned a substantial number of "frequent flyer miles" during his auditions. "Once you get to Hollywood Week, they put you up in cover flights and all that, but yeah, for the city auditions segment, you're on your pocket," Cook revealed.

2. Promised Record deal is not a piece of cake!

Another contestant on the list is also an 'American Idol' winner, Caleb Johnson, who won season 13. No doubt, as promised, he was instantly signed by the show's label, 19 Recordings, as part of his record deal. He confessed to the Business Insider that he had "absolutely no support behind the record." "Because the label wouldn't release the single, there was no single that came out after the record was done," Johnson told the aforementioned outlet. "There was no music video. There was nothing." Johnson also shared that eventually, he had to spend his own money on a music video to release a single.

3. The cash prize is not enough

Maddie Poppe, winner of season 16, once cleared the air on the biggest money myth surrounding the show- What does the winner take home?. "People were asking my parents, 'So are you quitting your jobs?'" she said in a separate interview with Business Insider. "They asked my sister, 'Oh, so are you quitting your job? Is your sister going to support you now?" While she admitted that, "You do get $250,000, but not really because of taxes," Poppe said. "And you get half of it before you complete your record, and then the second half you get after you complete the record. So it's just like an advance from the record deal, but I'm pretty sure I have to recoup it." Poppe said that people assume that 'Idol' winners are "set for life," but it's just the start of their music careers.

4. Lack of post-show support

Blake Lewis, runner-up of season 6, claimed that it doesn't take the show to forget who you are. Noting that with no streaming access to older seasons, it has been a challenge for contestants to stay fresh in the minds of the viewers as well as the judges. He added that he's tried many times to get the copies of his season so he can watch it, but his efforts were all in vain, as reported by Business Insider. Lewis also shared that the show's infrastructure is such that it does not cater to, promote, or sustain any kind of connections with previous performers, especially if they are not finalists or the winners. "'American Idol' doesn't give two cents about us after we're not on the show, unless you got first place," he told the outlet.

5. It's not all hard work, it's also luck!

Elleigh Marie Francom’s contestant on 'Idol's season 22 is a testament that luck can be just as important as talent. At 16, her first audition didn’t even make it past the preliminary round. But years later, a casting producer randomly came across her singing online and invited her to try again. That twist of fate landed her in the Top 24 of the season. Francom expressed her thoughts on the miraculous journey Francom shared, “It didn’t feel real and it still kind of doesn’t," as reported by Yahoo.